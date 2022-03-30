Health reports three new deaths and 45 hospitalizations for COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Wednesday, three new deaths and 45 people hospitalized by COVID-19.

According to the agency, two of the deceased were not vaccinated and the other had not received the booster dose.

“If you have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are medications that your doctor can prescribe,” the agency said in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 3; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0; and as for those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, too.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

29 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 16 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). eleven deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the total of 45 hospitalized for the virus breaks down to 42 adults and three pediatric patients.

While, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am was 6.7%, a percentage that shows an increase behavior compared to the figure reported yesterday.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be expanded at noon.