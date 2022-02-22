Health reports two new deaths and 117 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Health Department reported this Tuesday two new deaths from COVID-19a number that brought the total accumulated in this line to 4,086 since the emergency began until today.

The agency explained that one of the deceased was not vaccinated and the other did not have his booster dose.

“You can get a booster dose if 5 months have passed since your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine; or 2 months of the single dose of Janssen,” the agency said in a tweet.

So far this month, Health has reported 160 deaths from the virus. The island averages four deaths per day, based on a seven-day period, according to the bioportal of dependency.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 23; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 9; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 3.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

168 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 165 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 57 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

From elsewhere, the total number of hospitalized for the virus dropped to 117, a difference of 11 fewer patients compared to yesterday’s total. Of the 117 people hospitalized, 110 are adults and 7 pediatric patients.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am was 7.31%, a figure that is two percentage points above the percentage recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be reported at noon.