Health risks increase due to diarrheal diseases and dehydration – El Heraldo de Tabasco

Given the rise in temperatures already being felt in the state, health risks due to complications such as acute diarrheal diseases or diarrhea and dehydration have also increased. Among them, rotavirus is prominent, which, in addition to diarrhea, produces increase in temperature and pain in bones as some of the symptoms, which can also mask Covid 19.

Similarly, an increase in cases of respiratory diseases has also been recorded in recent times. For this reason, Health Secretary Silvia Roldán Fernández called on the population to take extreme prevention measures to avoid infection.

“Rotavirus is something that’s constantly present, I had a case of rotavirus two or three weeks ago, and it’s diarrhoea, it dehydrates people, throats, but more than anything it’s a serious diarrheal disease. Which happens often.” He claimed. He indicated that the main recommendations to citizens are not to eat on the street and wash hands at all times.

“Be very careful with whatever you eat raw because you have to wash and disinfect it,” he said. We should not forget that some microorganisms (fungi, bacteria, etc.) that cause serious diarrheal diseases and cholera can grow more rapidly in this season, especially in food.

For this reason, the official stressed that the basic activities to avoid diarrhea in girls and boys are mainly hand washing with soap, exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life, correct personal and dietary hygiene and prevention of the virus. There are vaccinations against. ,

In the case of adults, they commented that hand hygiene significantly reduces the risk of gastrointestinal and respiratory infections, so they should be washed with soap after going to the bathroom, after changing the baby, before eating and before preparing food. And it is necessary to wash with water.

It should be noted that diarrhea starts suddenly and usually ends on its own within a few days, that is, it gets better on its own. Symptoms that can occur in girls and boys when they have diarrhea are vomiting, fever, cramps or colic i.e. abdominal pain.

Diarrhea is caused by eating water or food that has not been properly disinfected and may be contaminated with feces (feces), through which viruses (such as rotavirus or norovirus), bacteria and parasites can spread, and rarely Sometimes by fungus.