Health sector. 5 new areas and new assignment system arrive. Ready the draft

Proposed revision of the professional organization and of the system of appointments sent by Aran to the trade unions. CGIL, CISL and UIL: “Some aspects declined positively approach what we requested in the unitary platform (such as the graduation of positions with the extension to personnel of all roles and areas), we have however highlighted immediately immediately evident aspects on which our judgment is firmly negative “.

13 JAN – New 5 job classification areas, new procedures for economic progressions and a new assignment system. These are some of the cornerstones of the proposed revision of the professional organization and the system of appointments transmitted by Aran to the trade unions.

The proposal illustrated by ARAN provides, in summary:

PROFESSIONAL CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM

• Exceeding the current categories with the creation of 5 areas: Area of ​​Auxiliary Operators (in which staff belonging to the current categories A and B would flow), Area of ​​Operators (category B economic level BS), Area of ​​Assistants (CTG. C), Area of ​​health professionals and officials (ctg. D, including the economic level DS) and an Area of ​​highly qualified personnel (not populated in the initial phase);

• Grouping of professional profiles belonging to the 5 areas in 3 homogeneous professional fields, which correspond to the current roles provided for by the law for the health sector, divided as follows: o The first relating to the Health role – nursing profiles and other health professions o The second relating to Social health role o The third party relating to the administrative, technical and professional roles

ECONOMIC PROGRESSIONS WITHIN THE AREAS

• Allocation through a selective procedure – with the exception of personnel employed in the highly qualified personnel area – of economic differentials of professionalism to be understood as stable increases, with priority of progression for personnel who have accrued: o 10 years of professional experience without having never achieved economic progressions or 25 years of professional experience and who has achieved up to two economic progressions.

ASSIGNMENT SYSTEM

• Divided into three types: o Position appointments o Organizational function assignments o Professional function assignments

• Graduated according to complexity (basic complexity, medium complexity, high complexity)

“Reserving us a further in-depth analysis of the text – write in a note FP CGIL, CISL FP and UIL FPL, given the importance of the topics and the short advance with which it was presented to us, noting that some aspects declined positively approach what we requested in the unitary platform (such as the graduation of positions with the extension to personnel of all roles and areas), we have in any case highlighted immediately evident aspects on which our opinion is firmly negative “.

“In particular – continue the trade unions – we do not consider the provision of the binding requirement of a Master’s or specialist degree for access to the area of ​​highly qualified personnel and organizational functions to be acceptable because, in addition to being in contrast with current legislation – in relation to health professionals – (which provides for such degrees exclusively for access to the management of the health professions pursuant to Article 6 of Law 43/2006) would effectively prevent those paths of enhancement and recognition of the professionalism of the personnel starting from nursing and health care “.

“In this regard – the trade unions point out – we have also underlined how – in the proposed text – there is no reference to the coordination functions and the title necessary to access them (coordination master) and, much less, the figure of the specialist and the relative access masters, all equally provided for by Law 43/2006, in relation to which we have asked that correct identification and valorisation be restored in the text “.

“It should also be reiterated in the contract – they continue – that the relative resources, established by law, weigh on company balance sheets. In addition, to ensure full development of the staff currently in service, we asked that, in the first placement phase pursuant to art. 3 of Legislative Decree 80/2021, for all potentially interested profiles, both technical and administrative, as well as social health, the new positions in the areas can take place with priority considering the requirements of experience and professionalism acquired in the last 5 years, therefore also in derogation from the possession of the qualifications required for access to the area from the outside “.

“We remind you that for all health professionals this rule is not necessary as the possession of a Bachelor’s Degree is sufficient and binding for all. Therefore, if on the one hand we consider the ARAN proposal to be useful for opening a first comparison, in substance we believe it is not yet able to make the most of either the professionalism or the potential that the staff has long shown to possess. Finally, the discussion on the indemnity system – also closely related to the reclassification system – remains to be opened, in the context of which we will have to arrive at a different discipline that updates both the contents and the relative economic values ​​”, concludes the note.

January 13, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

