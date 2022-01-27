Health sector. Nursing Up: “Aran economic proposals on a new contract do not represent a turning point”

The union: “26 cents increase in compensation for every hour of night work! Less than 1 euro more is foreseen for the readiness allowance of health workers, and we still do not see a career path “worthy of the name” for health professionals! We are talking about the contents of the new Aran proposals. If these are the unfortunate hypotheses, the contract appears far from representing a turning point for healthcare professionals “

26 JAN – “It really should be said that this time the mountain gave birth to a ridiculous mouse. We think, but we would never want it to be like this, that the economic proposals we have before us, regarding the long-awaited revision of the compensation system for health workers, came to us from Aran night time, a few hours before the new meeting, precisely because of the anything but edifying contents that literally make us roll our eyes and jump from our chairs “. This is what the Nursing Up union states in a note.

“We were told – continues the note -, on several occasions, that the resources available were very few, after all we knew it: but here, once again, a delicate situation is revealed. There is talk of ready availability, that is the free time to devote to the family that health professionals allocate instead to health companies for the protection of patients’ health. We are faced with a picture that is to say the least bleak: nurses would be penalized once again, to the detriment of an enhancement that should finally arrive, but which day after day still cannot be seen concretely ”.

The points of the Aran proposal rejected by the Nursing Up:

– It is not good that Aran insists on wanting to take away from shift nurses the compensation for overtime work performed during midweek holidays, thus making waste paper of the union goals achieved, most recently with a specific sentence of the cassation. Again the Aran would like to overturn (in a pejorative way) the overtime calculation criteria!

– It is not good that ARAN, by claiming to recalculate the remuneration for overtime work, which today is compared to the monthly salary including the accrual of the thirteenth month, wants to assign it a single rate, valid for all employees, without any more differentiation, with the result that a nurse or other healthcare professional will earn, with all due respect, the same rate as an auxiliary.

– It is not good for Aran to balance the specific allowances for nurses and health professions by the budget law 2021, arguing, with dubious legitimacy, that it is a “recognition operated by the contract”. Instead, it would be advisable to make an effort, instead of limiting itself to mere statements, however laconic because they do not yet speak of amounts, definitively quantifying the amount of this allowance, to be made available to the negotiating table, integrating it with dignity with further resources, these yes contractual.

– We are still waiting for ARAN to tell us what they want to do with the professional assignment that we have requested, to be attributed to all health professionals as is already the case for doctors, without any distinctions and without limitations between one professional and another.

– Last but not least, we have challenged, again ARAN, its silence regarding our request, on how it intends to guarantee nurses and other healthcare professions the same career advancement paths that, instead, are envisaged for the staff of the lower areas.

January 26, 2022

