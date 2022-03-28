‘Health, serious problems in the lower Friuli area’

“From an alleged center for orthopedic prosthetics and cataracts, since 2019 Palmanova has first become the AsuFc hospital where all or almost all of the Covid problems have been discharged, closing the hospital for almost two years and then becoming the AsuFc ATM in a Udine centric company deed “, Uil Fpl Fvg denounces in a note. “It is clear to everyone how the recruitment of personnel follows directions dictated, without any criteria, by the personnel office of Udine without any attention for Palmanova and for the Lower Friuli area”.

“There is no staff who, despite being forced into grueling shifts and with continuous overtime, does not see due recognition because according to the payroll manager there are no funds for Palmanova and the Bassa”, denounces the union. “If the workers are not given what they are entitled to, we will bring AsuFc before the court because you pay with the budget or as it wants, but you pay!”.

“The staff are tired and feel abandoned. The same goes for the bands that have not been assigned for over six years, always with the same motivation as the lack of funds. We wonder how health personnel can be motivated to work and not think about abandoning a reality that is suffering from such a profound crisis. Palmanova was a hospital with good services now it is easy to understand why even the doctors want to escape: the prevention department does not exist, the territory is left to itself without a district director, high seas for addictions and a medical management of the principals in function for three years, or it changes or it will be a state of agitation “.

“These are some of the issues that will be dealt with during the assembly to be held at the Palmanova Hospital on Monday 28 March; this will be followed by a series of assemblies that will touch the other AsuFc structures, addressing some of the most serious problems that they affect all the workers of the company, including precisely the problem of segments that have now been idle for six years, the only case in all regional companies, which causes an average monthly loss of 80 euros to all employees who would benefit from it. Payments in 2021 : Rar, additional services, vaccination campaign, overtime that to date, despite repeated reminders, are not yet the subject of comparison nor have we been presented with a report. It is unacceptable to arrive in April without being able to give an account of what everyone deserves health professionals who every day protect the primary good that is health “, continues Uil Fpl.

“The comparison on the canteen regulation is not of secondary importance, requested several times in the last two years, also in the face of the sentence of the Court of Cassation last March, which provided for those who did not have the opportunity to use the canteen in the evening and holidays, to still have the right to have the equivalent of a meal voucher recognized. The issue, needless to underline it, is very important and has a compensatory nature because it constitutes a provision of a charitable and non-wage nature and has a ten-year limitation period. they are disposable personnel and therefore we ask for an immediate comparison also for the recognition of the meal voucher “, concludes the note.