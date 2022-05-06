Health, shifts at risk in the emergency room in Trentino: Apss is looking for doctors to entrust free professional assignments on call

TRENTO. There is a lack of medical personnel in medicine and in the emergency room of the valleys. An alarm that has been launched for some time and for which a solution has not been found up to now.

L’Trento health agency to deal with this emergency has decided to launch a public selection shortly to look for doctors to be entrusted with free professional appointments on call in the emergency rooms of the valley hospitals, Trento and Rovereto and, if necessary, also in Trentino Emergenza.

Yesterday the general manager Antonio Ferro signed a resolution for the search for personnel and for the assignments – for up to 200 monthly shifts of 12 hours – which will last one year, with the possibility of early termination, based on the organizational and functional needs of Apss and the progress of the recruitment activities of employees through the various selection procedures.

“The search for freelancers was necessary to enhance the availability of doctors in the emergency-urgency area and overcome difficulties in covering shifts with employeesespecially in medicine and in the emergency room of the valley hospitals. Overall, around twenty positions have been sought to date“.

To address the shortages of staff, explained the health company, from 2019 to date twelve public competitions have been held both for the management of emergency medicine and surgery, and for internal medicine but, “given the overall shortage at the national level – it was explained by the APSS – the rankings did not satisfy completely the staffing requirement“. Also in 2021 it was therefore necessary to entrust thirteen freelance positions, expiring in the coming months.