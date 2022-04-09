Health signs an agreement with the URJC in education

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has published this Friday the concert between the Madrid Health Service, the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital, the Fuenlabrada Hospital public entity and the Rey Juan Carlos Universityfor clinical teaching of Health Sciences.

The parties involved consider “of great interest” to contribute to the training of health professionals in the field of Health Sciencesas one of the fundamental elements of the quality and excellence of the Madrid health system, according to the resolution published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM).

The purpose of this agreement is to establish, in a single legal instrument, the terms and conditions under which the collaboration relations between the Community of Madrid, through the Ministry of Health, the health institutions of the Madrid Health Service will be developed , the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital, the Fuenlabrada Hospital Public Entity and the Rey Juan Carlos University, for the clinical teachings of Health Sciences that it imparts, “in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 1558/1986, of 28 of June, by which the general bases of the regime of concerts between universities and health institutions are established”.