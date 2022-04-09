Health signs an agreement with the URJC in education
The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has published this Friday the concert between the Madrid Health Service, the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital, the Fuenlabrada Hospital public entity and the Rey Juan Carlos Universityfor clinical teaching of Health Sciences.
The parties involved consider “of great interest” to contribute to the training of health professionals in the field of Health Sciencesas one of the fundamental elements of the quality and excellence of the Madrid health system, according to the resolution published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM).
The purpose of this agreement is to establish, in a single legal instrument, the terms and conditions under which the collaboration relations between the Community of Madrid, through the Ministry of Health, the health institutions of the Madrid Health Service will be developed , the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital, the Fuenlabrada Hospital Public Entity and the Rey Juan Carlos University, for the clinical teachings of Health Sciences that it imparts, “in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 1558/1986, of 28 of June, by which the general bases of the regime of concerts between universities and health institutions are established”.
concert goals
The general objectives of this concert are the following:
1. Teachers:
Promote the maximum use of human and material resources for specialized care and primary care, for university teaching of the various official undergraduate and postgraduate health courses, favoring their updating and the continuous improvement of their quality. The collaboration is established for the training of the students of the Rey Juan Carlos University of the official health studies within the teachings established in article 37 of the Organic Law 6/2001, of December 21, of Universities.
Cooperate in maintaining the qualification of health professionals at the highest level, taking care of their updating and recycling and favoring their incorporation into university teaching.
2. Welfare:
Cooperate so that research and university teaching related to Health Sciences can be used in the constant improvement of health care, preserving at all times the unit of care operation of health institutions.
Provide for the highest quality of care to coincide with the consideration of a university hospital or primary care center, within the appropriate health care planning system of the Community of Madrid.
Make teaching activities compatible with the organization and management needs of healthcare centres.
3. Research:
Promote research in Health Sciences by coordinating the activities of the Rey Juan Carlos University with those of the health institutions involved, for a better use of human and material resources.
Promote the development of university departments in the areas of health, promoting their coordination with the research units of hospitals and other health institutions, promoting the increase of research activities in the Madrid health system.
The Community of Madrid makes hospitals and health centers availableand exclusively for the Degree in Medicine, the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital and the Fuenlabrada University Hospital, after having verified that they meet the necessary requirements to teach in subjects related to Health Sciences.
The students of the university centers attached to the King Juan Carlos Universitythat is, with an official degree from the same, they will be considered, for the purposes of this concert, official students of the aforementioned University.
To facilitate the proper development of teaching, the centers will provide adequate space and, when possible, the collaboration of their administrative staff to support the tasks of teaching organization.
