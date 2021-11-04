Health: Solinas in Government, limited number of stops in Medicine – Sardinia

“Sardinia is now forced to pay the price of deeply wrong choices made in the past, starting with the indiscriminate cuts to public health and the blocking of turnover, which has led to a very serious shortage of personnel. the choice, also wrong, of the limited number in the Faculty of Medicine “.

The president of the Region Sardinia, Christian Solinas, who asked the Government “the immediate suspension of the limited number in Medicine in order to immediately plan the increase of doctors, which is extremely urgent. If today we do not have a sufficient number of health workers – continues the governor – it is because the university system has put in place what was necessary. It is clear that this competence belongs to the State, and not to the Regions, which are then called upon to manage the hardships and just demands of citizens in matters of health. cut on health care, pursuing economic goals that do not reconcile with efficient management of the system and with high-level services offered to citizens, even less in a period of emergency such as the current one.

The Region is on the same side as the citizens and the territories, and with them is clamoring for extraordinary instruments for the emergency. Suspension of the limited number in medicine, increase of places in specialization schools and at least five-year constraint for specialists to work in the health system of the Region that trained them. We have already provided incentives for medical health personnel who work in disadvantaged locations. It is also necessary – concludes Solinas – an international call to attract professionalism to the SSR that will make it possible to fill the organic gaps in an extraordinary way, to combat the current emergency and plan for the future by guaranteeing citizens a fully efficient health service close to their needs and, above all, to their rights “.

NIEDDU – The government must take charge of the health emergency in Sardinia. This is the position reaffirmed this morning byHealth Councilor Mario Nieddu in the Conference of the Regions and immediately afterwards in the sixth commission of the Regional Council where, together with the Ats Commissioner Massimo Temussi, he is reporting on the critical issues in the territories. “The level of the claim must be moved from the regional to the national level – explained the commissioner before the parliamentary session – the government must take responsibility for it as it has already done with the Covid emergency because, and the problem also concerns the others Regions, health systems are collapsing due to the lack of personnel, and we cannot manage this situation with ordinary tools “. “We have done everything we could do – clarified Nieddu – we no longer have doctors to hire, we have made competitions, selections and stabilizations”.

According to the owner of the Healthcare, “emergency measures, by way of derogation, are needed to allow the doctors we already have to be distributed differently, because we cannot move our staff for more than 50 kilometers”. In general, therefore, the Region calls for “flexibility in collective bargaining agreements”. As for the economic aspect, Sardinia asks Rome for authorization to spend its money, “considering – the commissioner underlined,” that we pay for healthcare with our budget “. On the other hand, he added,” as they authorize us to invest them in the Mater, then allow us to do so also to encourage our doctors “.

TEMUSSI – As regards the procedures for the recruitment of health personnel, from October 2020 to date numerous waivers have been detected: out of a total of 8,090 calls (80% relating to health personnel), 3,348 are registered. This was reported today in the Health Commission on extraordinary commissioner of Ats, Massimo Temussi. Illustrating the focus on recruitment, Temussi pointed out that from 2019 to 2021 the staff decreased by 3,389 units, but from 2020 – that is, since he has been in office – there is an increase of 460 units (FROM 14,993 units in October 2020 to 15463 as of October 31, 2021). The staff recruited for the Covid emergency amounts to 979 units, in addition to these 261 social health workers. According to the manager, “the selections and competitions held during this management allowed us to reverse the trend of previous years”.

Currently there are 134 procedures for the recruitment of personnel: 65 competitions, 68 selections, an expression of permanent interest for free professional positions and mobility for 166 places. 121 procedures concern healthcare personnel. Up to now, 45 stabilization procedures have been carried out, for a total of 180 stabilized posts.