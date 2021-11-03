Health, Solinas: “Stop the limited number in Medicine”. Temussi: “We call, many give up”

Sardinia “forced to pay bad choices made in the past, from indiscriminate cuts to health care to the blocking of turnover that has led to a very serious shortage of personnel”.

After Nieddu, Christian Solinas also intervenes on the emergency of Sardinian healthcare collapsing, and is acquitted.

To remedy this situation, observes the governor, “is a difficult undertaking also because of the choice, also wrong, of the limited number in the Faculty of Medicine”.

Solinas appeals to the executive: “Immediately suspend the limited number in Medicine in order to plan the increase of doctors. If today we do not have a sufficient number of health workers, it is because the university system has not deployed the necessary number of them ”.

“Too many years of cuts that we are paying the bill today”, highlights Solinas.

The extraordinary commissioner of Ats Massimo Temussi underlines that many have given up: “From October 2020 to today, out of 8,090 calls we have registered 3,348 waivers”. However, “we are reversing the trend. From 2019 to 2021 the staff decreased by 3,389 units, but from 2020, since I have been in office, there has been an increase of 460 units ”. To be precise, from 14,993 of October 2020 to 15,463 of 31 October 2021.

Currently, Temussi said, 134 procedures are envisaged for the recruitment of personnel: 65 competitions, 68 selections, an expression of permanent interest for free professional positions and mobility for 166 places.

