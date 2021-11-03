Health, Solinas to the Government: “Stop the limited number in Medicine”

CAGLIARI. «Sardinia is now forced to pay the price of deeply wrong choices made in the past, starting with indiscriminate cuts to public health and the blocking of turnover, which has led to a very serious shortage of personnel. Remedying it is a difficult undertaking, also in consideration of the choice, also wrong, of the limited number in the Faculty of Medicine ». This was stated by the president of the Region of Sardinia, Christian Solinas, who asked the government “the immediate suspension of the limited number in medicine in order to immediately plan the increase of doctors, which is extremely urgent. If today we do not have a sufficient number of health workers – continues Solinas – it is because the university system has not put in place what was necessary. It is clear that this competence lies with the State, and not with the Regions, which are then called upon to manage the hardships and just demands of citizens in matters of health. For too many years – continues the governor – it has cut itself on health, chasing economic goals that do not reconcile with efficient management of the system and with high-level services offered to citizens, least of all in a period of emergency such as the current one. Today we pay the bill. The Region is on the same side as the citizens and the territories, and with them is clamoring for extraordinary instruments for the emergency. Suspension of the limited number in medicine, increase of places in specialization schools and at least five-year constraint for specialists to work in the health system of the Region that trained them. We have already provided incentives for medical health personnel who work in disadvantaged locations. It is also necessary – concludes Solinas – an international call to attract professionalism to the SSR that will make it possible to fill the organic gaps in an extraordinary way, to combat the current emergency and plan for the future by guaranteeing citizens a fully efficient health service close to their needs and, above all, to their rights “. (HANDLE)