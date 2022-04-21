Health studies two storm stabilization processes

Celia Gómez, director of Professional Planning of the Ministry of Health.

The new director of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health, Celia Gomez, is willing to do an “effort” to tackle temporality in Primary Care. Following the established limit of a maximum of 8 percent temporary employment for public body templates, the department led by Gómez is studying the number of temporary places and devising two criteria that establish the conversion methods to stable contracts based on seniority in the vacancy.

To comply with the regulations within the stipulated deadlines, should be bid before June 1, 2022 the vacancies for temporary workers that are currently occupied and the selective processes they must finish before December 31, 2024. Some dates that from Territorial Planning hope to reach.

How are the places counted and what are the methods of access to storm stabilization?

“The Human Resources Commission is agreeing on the accounting criteria for the positions and this has to be published in July. Sometimes the criteria are not homogeneous in the territory and it is also necessary to take into account the eventual-structuralthat is, those places that have been occupied by different people and are a need of the SNS and cannot be left empty”, he details.

Regarding the conversion method, Gómez anticipates that they are working on two access modes to these stabilization squares. “We are studying two stabilization processes: a contest for interns who accumulate more than five years in the square, and contest-opposition for those who have been there for three years”.

It should be remembered that this regulation approved by the Government, and endorsed by the Parliament and the Senate, is also a commitment that the Executive acquired with the European Union through the reforms contained in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. And it also means complying with the rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the Supreme Court.



An “effort” to combat temporality in Primary

Gómez understands that in terms of human resources it is necessary to “make an effort to solve temporality”, since in the end that “precariousness also greatly influences professional development”. For this reason, from the Territorial Planning they are counting all the structural places to find the best option that “prevents this situation from happening again”.

“It makes no sense for us to make contracts for days or months. We have to rethink the model and avoid this permanent temporality. We have to ensure that the expectations of Family and Paediatrics are better so that the new professionals who are being trained see that they have the opportunity to work with a stable quota of patients”, assures the leader at the event organized by the Primary Care Forum.