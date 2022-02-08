Health, the commissioner Razza reassures the bishop Russotto: “No will to downgrade the ASP of Caltanissetta”

Editorial board

Most Reverend Excellency, I am still thanking you for the long and cordial telephone call yesterday, during which I was able to represent to you the absolute non-existence of a reform process that tends to downgrade health care activities in the province of Caltanissetta. In the face of the suggestions that have been proposed by the mayor of the city to public opinion, without there being any formal act or administrative procedure initiated from which what has been stated could be deduced, I must offer as a better answer the attached dossier created by the Health Authority Provincial, from which we can deduce the efforts, the investments, the planning, the constant commitment to create, in central Sicily, a real health basin equipped with the specialties required by law and a Hub hospital that is starting up, now , finally and with difficulty to become a reference point as a level II DEA. Facts on the one hand, suggestions on the other.

If this were not proof of the will to support and strengthen this territory, always expressed by the Government of the Region, it would be sufficient to evaluate with what strength we have worked to invest in CEFPAS, creating a national reference point in Caltanissetta: tens of millions of investments , agreements with the main Italian universities, digital innovation and training activities. It is precisely on this last commitment that the suggestion with which the Mayor of the city has screwed up in specious propalations, those yes, and not others “perhaps”, with an electoral aftertaste, is based. As everyone knows, central Sicily suffers from a lack of professionalism deriving in particular from the long absence of a training center with specialization schools and the ability to train competent doctors linked to the territory.

To this long absence, with the active role of the Sicilian Region, the “Kore” University, which is, in fact, the University of central Sicily, contributed to remedy, whose activities are added to the courses already launched by the University Consortium of Nisseno. Therefore, the possibility opens up for the internal areas of Caltanissetta, Enna and Agrigento to be able to work on a university training network that involves the territory through the creation of a teaching hospital with specialization schools and, therefore, with the recognition of a central role effective to a territory that, at present, is central only for the geography of places. From the institutions I would have expected a request for involvement in the virtuous process that has begun and not the diffusion of unjustified alarms, with unjustifiable tones. Equally unjustifiable are the a priori criticisms posed to the plan on the health of the territory that was prepared by the ASP of Caltanissetta, in compliance with the AGENAS guidelines on mission 6 of the Pnrr, in order to prevent public funding from being dispersed and after having involved all the probes of the province.

Moreover, it is well known that this is a proposal whose discussion with the social partners, the productive forces, the political forces and the Parliament is still in the process of being studied, with the aim of collecting additional and improving proposals. My personal availability and the full sharing of your concerns bring to life the commitment of the regional government to continue on the path undertaken. There remains only the strong regret linked to an improper and inconductive political action which, even in the representation to Your Excellency of circumstances and facts completely devoid of any objective confirmation, has inevitably contributed to spreading alarm among citizens, concern among operators, unjustified discredit on the Institution. Cui prodest? On this occasion, I beg you to accept the senses of my most sincere devotion, together with the hope that your prayers and your righteousness may continue to be an example for all the operators of the Nissen health care. With best regards, Ruggero Razza regional councilor

