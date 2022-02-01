Health! The decalogue of internists to better live 2022

A new year is often inaugurated with the list of good intentions, which never as in this period should be aimed at maintaining a good state of health. In consideration of this, the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi) intends to make its contribution to the health of citizens of all ages, offering some suggestions on the points to be included in the list.

1. Portions. You can eat anything, but in moderation. Often you don’t need a diet, but just a little attention not to overdo the amount of food consumed at each meal (avoiding nibbling between one and the other).

2.Measures. Weigh yourself at least once a week and regularly measure your waist circumference with a measuring tape. Overweight and obesity (especially ‘visceral’ obesity, responsible for the increase in waist size), are important risk factors for diabetes, arterial hypertension, fatty liver (fatty liver), cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

3.More and less. Limit the consumption of saturated fats (contained in red and processed meat and cheeses), increase that of fish and vegetable fibers (vegetables, legumes, fruit and whole grains) and include small amounts of valuable foods in the diet, such as olive oil , nuts and seeds. Limit salt and very salty foods (sausages, cheeses, canned foods). Cut back on sugar (even in drinks) and alcohol. Instead, drink more water.

4.Movement. Engage in moderate-intensity physical activity for at least 150 minutes per week (brisk walking, running, cycling, swimming). Not only does it help burn calories, it also improves cardiac performance and respiratory function, increases muscle strength, lowers blood pressure, lowers blood sugar and increases ‘good’ cholesterol (HDL) levels.

5.Glycemia. Measure your fasting blood sugar to find out if you have type 2 diabetes or are at risk of developing it. Intercepting the onset of diabetes in the bud allows you to slow down its evolution and protect against its complications (cardiovascular, kidney and eye diseases).

6.Pressure. Check your blood pressure regularly and, if it is high (above 140/90 mmHg), take measures: fewer calories and less salt at the table, more physical activity and a check-up by the doctor, to assess if it is necessary to start therapy. You will keep the risk of heart attack or stroke at bay.

7. Smoking. Talk to your doctor to find out what you can do to stop. Tobacco smoking is one of the most important risk factors for health in general and, in particular, for respiratory, cardiovascular diseases and cancers. All types of tobacco are harmful, including filter cigarettes, cigars and pipes, regardless of how they are smoked. Also beware of ‘electronic’ smoking.

8. Medicines. If you are on chronic medication (for diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, or other chronic diseases), take them as prescribed, without stopping them. If in doubt, consult your doctor, without taking any chances with do-it-yourself modifications. To remind you to pick them up on time, put an ‘alarm’ on your phone.

9. Prescriptions. Do not take antibiotics and pain relievers without a doctor’s prescription. If you have a viral infection (such as a cold or flu), taking antibiotics won’t make you feel better. in return you will make your contribution to the planetary problem of antibiotic resistance. Additionally, misuse of some anti-inflammatory / pain relievers (NSAIDs) can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, stomach bleeding, and kidney disease.

10. Vaccines. Do not look for answers on the Internet, but talk to your doctor. We can all have doubts about vaccines, including influenza and Covid-19 vaccines. Also, still on the subject of Covid-19, do not forget to practice anti-contagion measures: physical distancing, masks, wash your hands often and often ventilate the room in which you stay, at home or in the workplace.

© Reserved reproduction; Photo: AdobeStock

