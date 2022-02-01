Health, the mayors try them all: “Free accommodation for doctors”

CABRAS. At the moment, the problem of the shortage of family doctors does not seem to be solved Cabras. Since Dr. Maura Fois, who had recently taken up service, had to be absent for health reasons, about 3,000 Cabrarese find themselves without primary medical assistance. On January 8, Dr. Castaldo ended her mandate, and in the same period Dr. Fanari retired. From the initial six doctors it has thus gone initially to five and now to four, with a further aggravation of the emergency. Unfortunately, no doctor on duty would have given her availability. In fact, the medical guards themselves complain of a lower salary than their colleagues who work in the clinic, and would ask for contractual guarantees to make themselves available. The situation, in short, remains more chaotic than ever, and for now, in the hope that an effective solution will be found in the short term, the only possibility for the Cabraresi left without primary health care is to contact the medical guards at the weekend. .

Complex situation also in the Guilcer and in the Barigadu. “Ensuring the presence of general practitioners is the top priority,” said the mayor of Ghilarza and president of the socio-health district, Stefano Licheri. “It is unacceptable that a minimum service is not guaranteed, restoring primary assistance in unguarded areas is the first problem to be solved”. In some municipalities the situation is explosive.

“Citizens are exasperated and often pour anger and frustration on local administrators,” says the mayor of Ula Tirso Danilo Cossu. In his village, the clinic has been closed since August. «Since the last doctor on duty has gone out of business 530 patients of Ula and of Busachi they are abandoned. With our colleague Giovanni Orrù we knocked on all doors to ask for the appointment of a replacement: from that of the district director to that of the last three ASL managers. I even turned to the prefect. Lately we met Serusi, from whom I expect something. We want some doctors to practice in our clinics, ”insists the mayor.

The administrators themselves try to offer some incentives, in addition to the free concession of the clinics «I agree with the mayor of Busachi, who has proposed to give free accommodation to the doctor who will serve in his municipality. I am willing to do the same », Cossu himself relaunches. (p.cam), (mac)