Health to collapse, the Ats to the mayors: “Hired all the health workers on the square, but 3 thousand refused”

CAGLIARI. All the doctors and nurses on the market “we have hired them”, the Region has been repeating for weeks. True, but out of eight thousand calls not all white coats would have answered present. Over three thousand times they would have given up on the necessary calls to cope with old and new health emergencies. These are a part of the numbers printed on the dossier with which the extraordinary commissioner of Ats, Massimo Temussi, presented himself in the hall of the commission of the Regional Council, where a large delegation of mayors from Sassarese, Gallura, had been convened. of Nuorese and Ogliastra.

The calls. A little more than two thousand would have accepted the engagement between doctors, nurses and technical staff. They are not people, but calls launched, from one side to the other, to cover the holes of a staff that in five years, from 2014 to 2019, has lost 3,389 units, recovering less than a thousand, many are still precarious, in the midst of Covid crisis. The single company did not want to add too much significance to its latest report: it served above all to reiterate that “the situation is complicated and immediate solutions are difficult”. Instead, it is what, driven by the uprising in the square, the mayors have re-solicited, led by Emiliano Deiana of the Association of Municipalities and Andrea Soddu of the Council of Autonomies. “From this comparison I would have expected something more,” said the first at the end of the face to face. Although, in fact, there was a step forward: the councilor for health, Mario Nieddu, and the general manager, Marcello Tidore, announced: «The draft for the relaunch of territorial medicine is ready. On November 16th we will call you to discuss it ».

The mayors. After the demonstrations in the square, the recent march on Cagliari and the document signed in Arborea, certainly no tender words could arrive from the municipalities. But not even by the regional councilors present: without distinguishing between the majority and the opposition, they all repeated that “the guard level has been exceeded”. As confirmed by the mayor of Olbia, Settimo Nizzi, and Gianfranco Meazza, deputy mayor in Sassari, supported by many other tricolor bands: Mario Conoci, Alghero, Marco Murgia, Ozieri, Antonio Sau, Ittiri, Giannetto Addis, Tempio, Gianfranco Soletta, Thiesi , Davide Burchi, Lanusei, and Massimo Cannas, Tortolì. Leaked from the closed doors of the meeting, which lasted three hours, their thought-denunciation can be summarized as follows: “There is no one who is worse off or better among our hospitals, it is the system that is collapsing”. For the lack of doctors and nurses, which continues to be the problem of the problems before and after the pandemic, but because “we often have structures that are too outdated”, added the commissioner of the ATS. Building new ones is one of the declared objectives of this and the previous regional councils, but they are long-term projects. The mayors reiterated it: “Today we need immediate action everywhere”. In Nuoro as in La Maddalena, Olbia, Ozieri and Sorgono, or in any other large or small hospital. “The last minute patches are no longer enough, moving some doctors from one side to the other,” was reiterated by the mayors. “We did our best – councilor Nieddu replied – and we will not be able to do more until our hands are tied by the government. It must adopt an emergency plan, similar to the one that allowed the nation to face the disaster of Covid ». Pending ministerial exceptions, politics has undertaken to do “everything possible and even impossible to straighten a boat that, in any case, has not sunk”.

Surprise shot. Certainly to anticipate, or at least keep at bay, the live protests, the health department has come forward with the plan to revive territorial medicine. It is the second pillar of the reform: it will have to go hand in hand with the return of the ASL, from January onwards, and anticipate the reorganization of the beds in the wards. Because – reiterated Nico Mundula, president of the host commission – “we all want to bring health care as close as possible to citizens wherever they live”. Thus, albeit in draft, delivered for now only to regional councilors, a map full of flags has begun to circulate. These are the future community hospitals, 13, the next operating centers, 16, and above all they suggest where 45 Health Homes could be opened. The revolution that should “lighten the burden of hospitalizations, guaranteeing continuity of care in every municipality” is described in 180 pages. The mayors appreciated the acceleration, but remembered: «Don’t forget our proposal to organize the States General of Health. We need to sign a shared Health Pact. We must write down the priorities together, find the solutions and avoid that, in the next legislature, we start all over again ».