Health, to reduce the waiting lists, the Province will reimburse (in part) the private visits – Chronicle

TRENTO. The Province takes cover on the waiting lists and announces an extraordinary allocation of 1.5 million euros for the cost of private visits.

“The recovery of waiting lists, especially for those related to specialist assistance, it was unfortunately again conditioned by the pandemic emergency; among other things, during the spring and for part of the summer we witnessed an increase in demand, to which was added the typical seasonal increase in the autumn months.

For this reason, also on the basis of the provisions of the national measures introduced to deal with the emergency, to involve the accredited private individual as well as resorting to the measures already provided for in the 2020 Plan which concerned additional hourly services, fixed-term hiring, increase in working hours. internal outpatient specialist agreement. Furthermore, from December 1st to March 31st, the people of Trentino will be able to obtain a cost competition for some privately provided services“. It was with these words that the councilor for health, social policies, disability and family, Stefania Segnana, illustrated the provision adopted today (2 December) by the Provincial Government, to remodel the Provincial Operational Plan for the recovery of waiting lists.

The most critical specialties in terms of waiting list user volumes are medical imaging, dermatology, cardiology, ENT, ophthalmology, pulmonology, neurology, gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy.

To recover these services, in 2021 it was planned to continue with the actions already activated in 2020 and to increase the offer by accredited private structures of specialist visits in the branches of cardiology, ophthalmology, dermatology, otolaryngology, pneumology and neurology, as well as diagnostic imaging services, with particular reference to MRI, CT and ultrasound scans.

This is about 1.5 million euros for 2021, divided into 15,000 visits related to diagnostic imaging and another 15,000 of other services.

For the period from December 2021 to March 2022, given the difficulty of the supply under the institutional regime to absorb demand, a extraordinary measure of indirect health care, as an additional level, through the recognition of a concurrence of expenses for the reimbursement of the services provided for in the special list used under the private sector.