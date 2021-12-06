Health, trade unions: “Fugatti takes selfies at vaccination centers and in the meantime at Santa Chiara he closes Pneumology, we will ask for explanations from APSS”

TRENTO. To the Santa Chiara closes the department of Pulmonology and the staff is transferred to Infectious diseases for the emergency management Covid–19, the trade unions: “We support the requests of doctors, nurses, Obs and all of the personal from Pulmonology, we are at end of the second year of the pandemic, we can no longer speak of unforeseen situations And unpredictable“. After being informed by their associates of the closure of the operating unit and gods transfers in short, also foreseen CGIL FP, Cisl Fp, Uil Fpl Healthcare, Nursing up And Fenalt spoke on the issue: “Yesterday from these professionals – they say – a letter was sent to top management of the Company sanitary to focus attention on the situation hard And worrying which will be created with the closing of Department“.

According to the trade unions however it is crucial that the letter is also forwarded to the provincial government And to the councilor at the Health, because the “responsibility from choices like that severe“Are” by nature technique but most of all politics“. Within the letter, the signatories point out in fact that we can no longer speak of unforeseen situations and unpredictable, the unions write: “Since we are at the end of according to year of a pandemic which shows no sign of ending and therefore I am from call in it causes the choices made so far, that is, one visual navigation without a clear perspective to structurally address one shortage of staff well dating back to the time that the pandemic only has sharpened, forcing enormous and no longer sustainable efforts on personal in force in the various structures“.

Since, however, the abbreviations continue: “In this specific sector of Pneumology the accredited private individual cannot be relied upon, Yes close whole Operating units like that of Pulmonology, putting the need and the emergencies from no respiratory pathologies–Covid“. Those, in practice, which the department that has been closed deals with. “Among other things – reads the note – with the transfer of the department and the unification of the personnel of Pneumology with that of Infectious Diseases, a further inconvenience to the staff from the latter department, who will now have to attend patients with insufficiency respiratory of type sub-intensive without having received adequate training. They also remain evident limits logistic of the department, which will do nothing but aggravate there situation of an already stressed staff “.

In short, for the trade unions: “Beyond the gossip and political propaganda, this emerges from the management of the Trentino health system in this still dramatic phase as regards the pandemic, the habit of moving important resources towards private healthcare, to the detriment of the public one. We all remember 120 million euros in cuts for public health that they had been expected from the Provincial government And the increase instead of resources For that private accredited, the management self-referential of the personal services, the little clarity and transparency from the resources allocated by the national government for the emergency, indifference to requests from comparison give her organizations trade unions and of the same healthcare professionals, the denial of resources for contract renewal 2019-2020 and of specific allowances for personnel, health and non-medical, for the revision of the professional regulations“.

All situations which, according to the various acronyms, further strengthen the reasons for the general strike for public employment announced for December 16: “We invite then everything the personal to participate at assemblies of 7 and 9 December in the hospitals of Trento and Rovereto. Also, tomorrow through a letter we will ask explanations at the top of the Healthcare Company regarding the closure of the Pneumatology from Trento“.