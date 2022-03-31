Health vaccination obligation. The new indications of the Ministry for Orders to avoid suspension: booster within 120 days for those who have completed the primary cycle and vaccine within 90 days for health care workers who have never been vaccinated

the Ministry of Health has provided clarifications on 4 issues: the terms from which the compulsory booster dose begins for health professionals vaccinated with a primary cycle; effective date for the obligation for never vaccinated health workers who have contracted the infection; effective date for the vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who have contracted the infection within 14 days from the administration of the first dose of bidose vaccine; commencement due to vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who contracted the infection after completion of the primary course. THE MINISTRY NOTE.

30 MAR – The recent “reopening” decree law (law decree 24 March 2022, n. 24) has provided that unvaccinated health workers who contract Covid, once recovered, are no longer susceptible to suspension for non-compliance with the rules on the vaccination obligation “Until the expiry of the term in which vaccination is deferred based on the indications contained in the circulars of the Ministry of Health”.





On the modalities with which to apply this provision and more generally on how to manage the vaccination obligation also in other specific situations on which some applicative doubts have arisen over time by the professional associations holding the suspension measures for their members who are not in good standing with the anti Covid vaccination obligation, the Ministry of Health has sent a very detailed note to the Orders in which various aspects of the legislation relating to oblivion and suspension are clarified.







In particular, the Ministry of Health provided clarifications on 4 issues: on the terms from which the obligation of the booster dose begins for health professionals vaccinated with a primary cycle; on the effective date for the obligation for health workers never vaccinated who have contracted the infection; on the starting date for the vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who have contracted the infection within 14 days from the administration of the first dose of bidose vaccine; on the starting date for the vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals who contracted the infection after the completion of the primary course.

1) Terms from which the obligation to administer the booster dose begins

The Ministry confirmed that as regards the obligation to administer the booster dose, health professionals are in default if, at the expiry of 120 days from the conclusion of the primary vaccination cycle, they have not performed the booster dose.







2) Deadlines for vaccination obligation for subjects never vaccinated who contracted the SARS-CoV-2 infection

The Ministry has confirmed that vaccination is indicated for unvaccinated subjects who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection documented by a positive diagnostic test, starting three months (90 days) from the date of the positive diagnostic test, with the possibility of administering a single dose of vaccine bidose in the case of non-immunocompromised subjects, provided that no more than 12 months have passed since recovery (date of end of isolation).





Beyond 12 months of recovery, administration of a full primary course (two-dose for bidose vaccines or single-dose single-dose vaccine) is recommended.





In any case, it is still possible to proceed with the bidose cycle; in other words, even in the case of a previous infection, those who wish can receive two doses of the two-dose vaccine as a primary vaccination course.





In summary, the healthcare professional must be considered in breach of the vaccination obligation if he does not take the dose in question on the first useful date (90 days) indicated in the circulars mentioned.







3) Deadlines for vaccination obligation for subjects who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection within 14 days from the administration of the first dose of bidose vaccine

The Ministry of Health clarified that in the case of SARS-CoV-2 infection within 14 days from the administration of the first dose of the bidose vaccine, to complete the primary course, a second dose must be administered; the first useful date is identified considering 3 months (90 days) from the date of the positive diagnostic test; however, the administration should preferably take place within 6 months (180 days) from the date of the positive diagnostic test.





In this case, the indication of 3 months (90 days) as the first useful date for vaccination is valid, as these subjects are equated to those who have had the infection alone.





Also in this case it is clear that the healthcare professional must be considered in breach of the vaccination obligation if he does not take the dose in question on the first useful date (90 days) indicated in the circulars mentioned.





Therefore, both in the hypothesis of the healthcare professional with an infection never vaccinated and in that of the professional who contracts COVID-19 within 14 days of the administration of the first dose of the vaccine, the healthcare professional is in default of the vaccination obligation if he does not carry out the dose in question. 90 days after infection.







4) Deadlines for vaccination obligation for subjects who have contracted a SARS-CoV-2 infection after completion of the primary course

In subjects who have contracted a SARS-CoV-2 infection after completion of the primary cycle, the ministry has clarified that the condition of non-fulfilling subjects for those who have not fulfilled the obligation after 120 days from the date of positive diagnostic test.



March 30, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Government and Parliament

