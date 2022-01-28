Health: Verì, the reorganization of sports medicine in the area starts

(REGFLASH) Pescara, Jan. 26 – “An essential provision to allow a correct planning of needs and to proceed with the definitive reorganization of the entire sector of sports medicine, which in recent years has been the subject of a profound regulatory and administrative review”.

This was underlined by the councilor for health, Nicoletta Verì, after the notice published on the portal of the Region aimed at the recognition of the structures that have submitted an application to the Municipalities (or the Local Health Authorities) for the authorization to build and operate them.

Within 15 days, all interested parties must submit an application to the competent Service of the Regional Health Department, which will thus be able to proceed with a verification of the state of affairs, preparatory to the subsequent overall reorganization measures, as required by the regional law of 2020 and by a resolution of arrived last September.

“Over the years, before this reform wanted by the current regional administration – continues the commissioner – sports medicine was activated with non-uniform procedures, with authorizations issued in some cases by the municipalities, in other cases by the local health authorities. It was therefore necessary to carry out an overall review, to verify the real situation existing today in the various areas. In fact, we have received numerous reports from citizens residing in particular in some areas of the hinterland, who complained of inconvenience due to the absence of structures or specialists authorized to issue certificates for sporting practice. The competences are now assumed directly by the Region, which after this first step will proceed to a whole series of measures to guarantee the service in a homogeneous way in all the territories “.

The requirement established at the regional level provides for a total of 101 sports medicine facilities, of which 90 at first level, 7 at second level and 4 at third level. (REGFLASH) US 220126