Health, Wellness and Veterinary professionals

ISED Pamplona opened its doors in 2006, beginning its professional specialization training work in the area of ​​Health and Well-being, as well as in the Veterinary field. From the beginning, its facilities have been located in the heart of Pamplona, ​​specifically in the Aralar street, 15, equipped with excellent access and easy location. Since then, more than 5,000 students They have passed through its classrooms, training as professionals in these facilities.

ISED Pamplona is a benchmark in the Navarre Foral Community due to the high number of male and female students who, after training and specializing, have obtained a quick job exitstarting their own business or because they have been hired thanks to the internal employment exchange.

We spoke with Laura Ollo, director of this centeron the offer and philosophy of ISED, which will start the course in October.

What are the most noteworthy formations within your extensive program?

The professional specialization training offered by ISED Pamplona covers the areas of Health and Well-being (where we can highlight the courses in Quiromassage, Technical Specialist in Sports Massage, Osteopathy and Naturopathy), Veterinary Medicine (where it stands out, due to its high demand in the labor field, the course of Veterinary Clinic Assistant, Veterinary Technical Assistant, Dog Groomer or Dog Educator, among others) and recently we incorporated a new Sports Physician area (with courses such as Personal Trainer, Sports Nutrition, Fitness Instructor or Physical-Sports Conditioning), as well as preparation courses for free FP tests (Nursing Assistant, Early Childhood Education, Administration and Finance, and Pharmacy and Parapharmacy Assistant).

What would you highlight about ISED’s teaching methodology?

The presence of the courses, the small groups that guarantee a greater use of the training and the eminently practical orientation of the training. In addition, we have multiple schedules, which facilitates the adaptation to the daily routine of each student. We have morning, afternoon or weekend schedules.

On the other hand, anyone who cannot attend in person will have the option of completing their training through the Homeclass method, typical of ISED, where they can receive classes from the comfort of their home.

Finally, note that we have state-of-the-art material, in addition to the Virtual Campus with updated digital content for the student.

How would you define the teaching team that works in this training center?

At ISED Pamplona we have highly qualified active teachers, with extensive experience in each of the sectors, which guarantees the student quality training that is completely up-to-date and adapted to the labor market.

One of your strengths is the job market…

That’s how it is. We have an exclusive job bank for students, in which they can register through the web: www.ised.es and in which multiple companies look for candidates or directly contact our center by phone to request candidates trained in ISED.

In addition, we have external internship programs that help students access the labor market and put into practice everything they learned during their training.

Any news for the next course or in the future?

We can point out that we will soon expand our facilities in Pamplona, ​​although we will continue in the Segundo Ensanche, where our students will be able to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities.

As a second novelty, we would like to highlight our new Physical-Sports area in which we will have high-level professionals, this being one of the sectors with the highest labor demand today.

We would also like to add that anyone who is interested in our courses can get information at www.ised.es/centro-pamplona, ​​call 948 23 80 23write to pamplona@ised.es or contact via Instagram and Facebook at @isedpamplona.