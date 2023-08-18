Health & Wellness Magazine

We often complain that our memory is getting worse and that we are getting more and more forgetful, like not remembering where we put the keys or where we parked the car, but the brain, like the rest of the body, It gets old and that’s why it happens. There is nothing special in this. that we lose our abilities, without that meaning that we should worry.

In fact, the first results of experimental tests conducted by a team of neuroscientists and designed to analyze these memory impairments indicate that “Forgetting” May Not Be a Bad Thing, But May Represent a Form of Learningand describe in an article the results that support this hypothesis.

Last year, neuroscientists seeking to prove the new theory suggested that changes in our ability to access specific memories They are based on environmental feedback and forecasting. And this forgetting may be a functional feature of the brain, rather than a fault, that allows it to dynamically interact with its dynamic environment.

He argued that in a changing world such as the one we live in, it would be beneficial to forget some memories, as it more flexible behavior and better decision making, If the memories were acquired in circumstances that are not entirely relevant to the current environment, then forgetting them can be a positive change that improves our well-being.

“Natural amnesia” is reversible in some circumstances.

Researchers have presented cell report The study is the first in a series of new experimental studies examining the effects of natural — “daily” — forgetting on how normal forgetting affects particular memories in the brain. The team studied a form of forgetting called retrospective interventionIn which different experiences that are too close in time can cause recently formed memories to be forgotten.

“Memories that have been interfered with can be reactivated by surrounding cues that lead to memory expression”

To carry out the study, they asked rats to associate a specific object with a particular context or room and then to identify the object that had been displaced from its original context. However, rats tend to forget these relationships when competing experiences are allowed to “interfere” with the first memory.

To study the consequences of this form of forgetting on one’s memory, neuroscientists genetically tagged a Contextual “engrams” (a group of brain cells that store a specific memory) in the brain. The activation and functioning of these cells were followed in these mice, and after amnesia.

using a technique called optogenetics found that stimulating engram cells with light apparently restored lost memories in more than one behavioral condition. Furthermore, when rats were provided with new experiences related to forgotten memories, the ‘lost’ engrams could naturally regenerate themselves.

Dr Tomas Ryan, Associate Professor in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology and Institute of Trinity College Neuroscience, said: “Memories are stored in sets of neurons called ‘engram cells’ and the reactivation of these sets plays a role in successful recall of these memories. gets involved.” at Trinity College Dublin, and lead author of the newly published paper.

“By logical extension, forgetting occurs when engram cells cannot be reactivated. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that the memories themselves are still there, but specific sets are not activated and therefore ” recover memory. It’s like memories are stored in a safe, but you can’t remember the code to unlock it.”

“Our findings support the idea that competition between engrams affects memory and that forgotten memory traces can be reactivated by natural and artificial cues, as well as updated with new information. Environmental The constant flow of changes leads to the encoding of multiple engrams competing for consolidation and expression,” says Dr Livia Autére, Irish Research Council (IRC) Postgraduate Fellow, who led this work in the Ryan laboratory at Trinity.

“So while some may remain unperturbed, some will be subject to interference from newly incoming and prevailing information. However, interfered memories may still be reactivated for memory expression by surrounding cues, or by confounding or novel experiences.” result in an update behavior”.

Because we now know that “natural forgetting” can be reversed under some circumstances, this task has important implications in pathological conditions, such as in people with Alzheimer’s disease, for example, where it Everyday processes of forgetting may be mistakenly activated by a brain disease,