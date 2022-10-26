Health: What is functional medicine and what is it for?

If we compare life expectancy today with that of our ancestors 500 years ago, we will surely feel relief at the privilege of a longer life. While it is true that we live longer, we do so with the company of various diseases that limit and disable us.

The group of chronic diseases such as: obesity, dyslipidemia, high blood pressure, acute myocardial infarction, cancer, diabetes, cerebrovascular accidents and their complications represent the majority of the expenditure of public resources.

What is the panorama of chronic diseases in the world?

According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the cause of death for 40 million people worldwide every year. These pathologies represent a challenge for health systems and are classified as high cost; due to the fact that they require expensive interventions, the accompaniment of specialists and permanent medications.

The outlook for Latin American countries is no different. A report presented by the Pan American Health Organization states that, in Mexico, it is estimated that if diabetes and hypertension continue to rise as projected, the health budget would need to increase by 5% to 7% each year.

According to a research developed by the Icesi University; In 2016, in Colombia, 16,076 people died from heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. It is also stated that, in 2014, a patient with a single chronic disease cost 2.6 times more than an acute patient (of short duration) and one with two chronic diseases 5.8 times more.

These data show that today there is an opportunity to change public health policies since there is knowledge of the origin of these diseases and all the factors that facilitate their appearance. The premise of functional medicine is to optimize resources based on prevention, the modification of healthier lifestyles can help with this; as well as identify and address physiological dysfunctions in a timely manner before the disease is established.

Does functional medicine help reduce chronic diseases?

To better understand this model of thought, Dr. Javier Galvis, a physician specializing in internal medicine and the first Latin American physician internationally certified by The Institute for Functional Medicine, IFM, He shared with us his opinion on the needs and opportunities of the health system.

Dr. Galvis believes that by incorporating functional medicine, a model of medical thought that allows finding the root cause of diseases, in public health policies, it would be possible to reduce the costs of health services by up to 5 billion pesos a year. .

In fact, in some countries models with the functional medicine approach have already been implemented on a smaller scale, showing savings of 30% in health care spending. This saving would be the result of reducing the population with chronic diseases, and consequently, increased productivity, lower mortality and disability rates.

“If you focus on each patient’s lifestyle habits, improving sleep, nutrition, physical activity, stress management, relationships and social bonds; you are going to regulate 80% of the causes that generate chronic diseases”, he said

Dr. Galvis adds that “medicine is only one, so the goal will always be the same: to achieve health and heal society. For this reason, it is necessary to implement in academic training the fundamentals of functional medicine from undergraduate and in all faculties”.

On the other hand, it clarifies that a greater role for nutrition and the creation of healthy lifestyle habits in the entire population, especially in children, is necessary. Another important aspect is the creation of health policies focused on the control of food production and transformation systems, on the promotion of physical activity and stress management, which is summarized in cultivating self-care.

In conclusion, current public health policies such as the increase in taxes on products derived from sugar, tobacco and alcohol only impose more burdens on the private sector and have not shown a positive impact on people’s habits. So what if people were better taught to make better food choices and take ownership of their health from infancy?