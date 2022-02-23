Health will close the regularization of Family doctors

The Ministry of Health wants ‘refish’ to the last family doctors stragglers who couldn’t regularize your specialist status in Family and Community Medicine through the successive ECOE (Evaluation of Objective and Structured Competencies).

To do this, it has put out for public consultation the proposal to modify Royal Decree 1753/1998, which established exceptional access to the title of specialist doctor in Family and Community Medicine and on the practice of Family Medicine within the National Health System.

The objective pursued by this new standard, as detailed by the Ministry of Health, is close the exceptional procedure once the celebrations three calls which can be accessed exclusively by people who made the request “in a timely manner, in compliance with the principles of good regulation established in Law 39/2015, of the Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations”.

For this, the possible alternative solution, regulatory and non-regulatory, presented by Health is the development of a similar standard to the proposal that more broadly modifies Royal Decree 1753/1998 of July 31, to close the exceptional access procedure directly without holding additional calls, or looking at a lower number of calls to the three provided for in the royal decree currently in force.

A definitive closure to equality between family doctors

It should be remembered that the OSCE sought to close the differentiation between Primary and Specialized physicians that occurred with the implementation of the MIR system as a means of access to Family Medicine of the National Health System. They were intended to regularize the situation of those doctors who did not have a specialist degree through an extraordinary exam and only suitable for those who met the stipulated conditions.

Among these conditions, was that of accrediting having practiced Family Medicine for five years. Reasons why, according to various sources to Medical Writingthere may be someone left without accessing the last exam. This took place in 2014 and a total of 1,777 doctors applied, and 1,727 of them managed to pass, thus registering a high pass rate (97 percent) that followed in the wake of the tests called during the previous years.