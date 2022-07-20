Health will convene the largest offer of MIR places to alleviate the lack of doctors in some services | Society

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, during a press conference this Tuesday in Madrid. Victor Married (EFE)

The Ministry of Health will take out a total of 11,112 Specialized Health Training (FSE) places in the next call for the 2022-2023 academic year, of which 8,503 correspond to specialist doctors (MIR) and the rest to other health disciplines such as Nursing (1,953 ), Psychology (227) and Biology (60). This is the largest offer made by the National Health System (SNS) since the current training system by specialties came into force, with an increase in places close to 5%, and it was created with the aim of alleviating the lack of doctors in some specialties such as family medicine and anesthesia. Of these, 323 new degrees correspond to doctors, according to Cadena SER and confirmed by Health sources.

The proposal is being analyzed this afternoon within the Interterritorial Health Council by the ministry and the communities, after which Minister Carolina Darias is expected to appear to offer more details of the offer.

The expansion of the places in the next MIR call has coincided in time with two far-reaching measures recently adopted by Health and the communities. The first was the approval two weeks ago of a decree that will make 67,000 toilets permanent and that, in addition, prevents a pool of precarious workers from accumulating in the future by limiting the maximum time that a worker can be as a worker to three years. interim. The second, published this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), is a royal decree that modifies important points of access to MIR tests, the training of doctors and the creation of new specialties.

One of the key points of the new Royal Decree is the ordering of the MIR places allocation system. The text ends with the so-called “prior approval”, which gave private university hospitals the power to approve the resident doctors who were going to develop their training in the centers. Likewise, the rule opens the door to the elimination of cut-off marks, the minimum level that applicants had to reach in the MIR tests.

“It is something that did not make much sense in the current situation, because those who apply have already passed their medical degree. The objective must be the ordering of access to available places, but not exclusion and leaving doctors who need the system out. In any case, it can be a tool to be used only in some cases when the number of applicants exceeds the offer”, says Gabriel del Pozo, general secretary of the medical union CESM.

The rule also establishes that the selection of resident doctor positions made by applicants will be done electronically and not in person, as was traditional. The change introduced last year, which allowed both possibilities, has been highly criticized by medical societies and applicants, who at times of the process were forced to set their preferences without being able to know which places were still free. “The telematic route can be useful, but the Ministry has the obligation to ensure that future residents can choose in real time and knowing the places offered. It is the best way to ensure an efficient allocation of places to better cover the needs of the health system”, says Domingo Sánchez, national representative of young doctors in the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC).

“It is something that affects us a lot. At the time of choosing the place, it is essential that we know which places are free because this conditions the choice and the future”, adds Luciana Nechifor, president of the State Council of Medicine Students.

Another of the most anticipated novelties in the sector that incorporates the new Royal Decree 589/2022 are the criteria to create new medical specialties in public health. The text establishes that in order to take this step, it will be necessary to demonstrate that the new spatiality “represents an extensive and differentiated field of practice in Health Sciences” and that it “develops a set of contents and competencies” based on scientific and healthcare evidence, among other points. In order to give birth to the new specialties, it will be necessary for the initiative to have the support of at least seven autonomous communities and to finally be approved by a majority of them.

Two unrecognized specialties have long awaited this step: infectious diseases and emergency medicine. “It is a historic day for us, we have been waiting for it for many years. The specialty of infectious diseases fully complies with the criteria established by the Royal Decree and we have been working on it for some time, so according to the established deadlines, I think it may be a reality that the first promotion of specialists in our field begins to train in the year 2024 ″, says José Miguel Cisneros, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC).

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes) has announced for its part that it will immediately request recognition of this specialty. “We highly value the approval of the Royal Decree. It is unaffordable to take on the challenge of solving the current public health crisis in Spain without medical specialists in this field”, defended the president of the society, Tato Vázquez Lima.

The new norm also establishes a compulsory evaluation for professionals and regulates the so-called “specific training areas”, a kind of specialization within the specialties. “An example would be a cardiologist who develops his care activity in interventional cardiology, the recanalization of all the arteries at the coronary level, with his own techniques and procedures. It is something that goes beyond general specialization and the Royal Decree establishes the training and activity criteria that professionals who want to access them must meet”, explains Gabriel del Pozo.

The Royal Decree also establishes common cross-training skills that will be “necessary for the professional practice of specialists in Health Sciences, which must be acquired during the training period”, according to the text published in the BOE. “This is a positive point, although it is still pending development. The pandemic has shown that it is necessary for professionals to have a common basic training that allows professionals to have the resources and skills to best address healthcare challenges. The declaration included in the royal decree is fine, but now it must be provided with the training content that will have to be approved”, defends Domingo Sánchez.

The new measures promoted by Health come to order a panorama that currently has something of a paradox in relation to the specialist doctors of the National Health System (SNS). Spain has managed to develop a specialized training system valued for its quality on the international scene in which, moreover, it invests a lot of money (the training of a resident doctor costs more than 50,000 euros a year). When it comes to developing their careers, however, many professionals are forced to work precariously, chaining short-term contracts and with working conditions and pay well below those of neighboring countries.

On the other hand, the health system suffers from a significant lack of doctors in various specialties, such as family doctors, paediatricians and anesthesiologists, among others. A situation that is not due to a lack of professionals —with 3.9 per 1,000 inhabitants, Spain exceeds the OECD average of 3.4—, but rather to the unattractiveness of some positions, such as family doctors in some rural areas, already imbalances in the system. Many medical residents, for example, studied this specialty but then, once the residency was over, they chose to work in hospital emergency services due to the lack of a specialty in this field.