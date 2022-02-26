Health will eliminate quarantines for all close contacts of covid patients | Society

The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities are about to take another step forward in coexistence with the covid virus. The Public Health Commission has on the table the decision to eliminate quarantines for close contacts of infected people, which continue to be maintained for the unvaccinated. Sources from this body confirm to EL PAÍS that there is both a technical and political consensus for this decision, which will foreseeably be taken at the meeting that this body is holding on Tuesday.

People who become infected, for the time being, will have to continue maintaining isolation for seven days from the time they presented symptoms, which can be extended to 10 if they persist. Until now, close contacts of these infected people can continue to lead a normal life if they have the complete vaccination schedule, but not those who have not received it, who must quarantine for 10 days after close contact. This affects only 9% of adults, those who have not been immunized, but the vast majority of children. Only 16.7% He has both doses. The first has so far reached 57.1%.

A typical case would be that a parent has covid. The unvaccinated child must be quarantined for 10 days after the last contact with the infected person. Since the new measure is approved, she will be able to continue going to school, unless it is the little one who tests positive, which must be isolated.

It will also change, predictably, the school quarantine protocol in children and primary. Until now, students in classes in which four or more children tested positive for covid have to keep it. By eliminating them, those infected will have to isolate themselves, but predictably the rest of the class will be able to continue normally. The details of the decision will be known on Tuesday, after the meeting of the directors of Public Health of the ministry and of the autonomous communities.

Catalonia had already gone ahead and since this week it has eliminated not only school quarantines, but also the count of cases in these areas. In other words, parents and schools do not have to communicate if the reason for the students’ absence from class is due to the coronavirus.

In the opinion of Pedro Gullón, from the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, this change is logical: “If the quarantines were no longer maintained for vaccinated people, it made little sense to leave the quarantines for people who did not have the complete guideline. This strategy is useful when it is applied to the entire population or when there is a huge difference in risk of transmission between one and the other. But since the arrival of omicron this is not so big. When it is approved, I believe that the message must be sent that this does not imply doing nothing. People with close contacts should be encouraged to avoid places where they can spread it, monitor their symptoms, take tests…”

With this new advance, the restrictions in force for all of Spain are practically reduced to masks in closed spaces, once the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System on February 16 approved a return to 100% capacity at sporting events. The regional governments that maintained some in force in their territories have been reducing them in recent weeks. The covid passport for the hotel industry, which was still mandatory in two autonomies, declined this week in the Valencian Community and does so this Saturday in Galicia.

None of the relaxations of the measures seem to have hindered the downward trend of the pandemic, which stood at 613 this Friday. cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The contagion alert remains, therefore, at the highest level (above 500). The technicians approved this threshold in November, before the expansion of the omicron variant, with a transmission capacity that has exceeded all forecasts.

Although Spain has been above that threshold for more than two months (since December 17), hospital occupancy has always been well below the previous great wave, the third, although it has exceeded the fourth and fifth. This Friday, the percentage of beds occupied on the floor by covid patients was 5.8%, which rose to 11.3% in intensive care units. At the covid traffic light, the risk for both is “medium”, and they are about to reach low (below 5% and 10%, respectively).

The trend of the wave has been atypical compared to the previous ones. Before infections decreased, the number of hospitalized people began to decrease, thanks to a lesser severity of the omicron variant and the high percentage of people vaccinated in this sixth epidemic wave. However, the high number of cases has produced more mortality than in the two preceding waves. Since the accumulated incidence began to rise, in mid-November, the Health reports have added almost 12,000 deaths from covid.

Until the levels of infections are somewhat lower, the Ministry of Health does not want to raise what would be the great symbol of the end of the health emergency that has been plaguing Spain for two years: eliminate the use of masks indoors. Although other countries, such as Denmark, have already abandoned them, and others such as the United States are relaxing their obligation, Health has always preferred to remain cautious. It is a rule that has remained in force since it was put into effect in the spring of 2020. Not even in times of less transmission, such as the summer of that year or the fall of 2021, with less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry has taken that step.

It is something that will foreseeably happen in the coming months, if the transmission returns to those levels. Contrary to what has happened so far, the Government is beginning to turn the page on the pandemic and is preparing for a scenario based on coexistence with the virus, as long as a new variant does not disrupt plans again.