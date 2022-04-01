Health will pay more to the new MIR of Family Medicine in Lleida

The Department of Health made public yesterday that this year it is launching an incentive program for new resident medical interns (MIR) in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine (MFiC) and Mental Health Nursing, which will be greater for those who are incorporated into accredited teaching unit positions outside of Barcelona. Thus, those who do it in Lleida -which has 16 places in Family Medicine and 3 in Mental Health Nursing- Girona and Tarragona will receive an incentive of 9,000 euros per year. On the other hand, for those who choose to do their residency in the Barcelona metropolitan area, it will be 5,000 euros, and those who opt for the rest of the places available in that province will receive a bonus of 7,000 euros per year.

This incentive will be maintained throughout the MIR, which is four years in Family Medicine and two in Mental Health Nursing. Health highlighted that the purpose of the measure is “to promote these two specialties and promote territorial equity, attract and retain talent.” This year, the forecast is the maximum incorporation at the end of May of 370 residents of Family Medicine and 52 in this specialty of Nursing throughout Catalonia.

There are currently 18 teaching units with 1,185 Family Medicine doctors and 17 mental health teaching units specializing in nursing, where 67 professionals are being trained. The Lleida College of Physicians has already warned that Family Medicine will be one of the most affected by retirement in the coming years. Meanwhile, the Metges de Catalunya union applauded the decision to apply these incentives to residents of this specialty “to make it more attractive”, but stated that there are others that also have a shortage of professionals, so who asked to extend this bonus to the rest.

Doctors ask to reduce bureaucratic tasks

The Council of Medical Associations of Catalonia has urged the Ministry of Health to create a joint working group for the modification of the bureaucratic activities that are within its competence and to demand changes in those that depend on other administrations. This is indicated in a document made public yesterday and in which he advocates eliminating tasks that are not strictly necessary, simplifying procedures and delegating some to other professional profiles.

He affirms that due to the lack of medical and nursing personnel, it is necessary to “implement new care models”. In another order, Health yesterday delivered 6,241 Paxlovid anticovid treatments from Pfizer to the Generalitat. The Arnau hospital is waiting to know how many doses he will receive.

Catalonia will remove the mask from the classrooms if Health does not approve it already

The Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, warned yesterday that if the Ministry of Health does not agree to remove the masks from the classrooms next week, he himself will propose to the Government to do so unilaterally in Catalonia. Argimon said the decision to keep the mask indoors is “more political” than scientific and that the announcement of the withdrawal will be made by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. He added that they will “press” so that the Government makes the decision as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Congress yesterday approved a Citizens’ motion, which is not mandatory, in which it asks the Government to eliminate the use of the mask indoors and which went ahead with the vote in favor of the PSOE and Vox, the abstention of groups as United We Can and the vote against PP, PNV and Canary Coalition.