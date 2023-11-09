Health wise: Bright eyes bluffton sign

Pharmacist Karen L., on behalf of the United Nations Healthwise team. by keer

Age can play a role in reducing our eyesight. Are there treatments available to slow down this aging?

Many supplements including antioxidants have been studied to help with the most common eye diseases as we age, including cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Macular degeneration or AMD is the leading cause of vision loss primarily in older adults over the age of 60. The macula is part of the retina of the eye and AMD causes loss of vision in the central part of the eye. This makes it difficult to do things like reading and driving.

There are two types of AMD called wet and dry. There are often no noticeable symptoms in the early stages, with more significant changes in the later stages. The final stage is called geographic atrophy (GA). Eye examination is necessary to detect the disease before it reaches the final stage.

The most common type is dry AMD, which usually grows slowly and can occur in one eye or both eyes. With age, the macula thins and clumps of protein called drusen accumulate in the retina of the eye, blocking vision. Known risk factors for dry AMD are smoking, pollution, and a family history of AMD.

Studies have evaluated the use of AREDS2 supplements for eye health. AREDS2 products contain 2 important antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. Make sure your supplement contains both ingredients or ask your pharmacist for advice. Some eye health products may contain only lutein and do not provide the essential zeaxanthin component. The new AREDS2 supplements have removed the beta-carotene component. Beta-carotene is the bright orange, yellow or red color in many vegetables that the body converts to vitamin A. The reason for its removal from AREDS2 products is research showing an increased risk of lung cancer in smokers.

Another antioxidant that is often overlooked for eye health is alpha-lipoic acid (ALA). Alpha-lipoic acid helps neutralize free radical damage to the eye lens. Alpha-lipoic acid may help repair damage caused by excessive exposure to light and pollution. This supplement is often known more for nerve pain than eye health.

A study conducted in Spain in 2020 showed the benefit of ALA supplementation combined with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) for six months in glaucoma patients. The ocular surface of the eye improved and stability in glaucoma was observed. An important point is that the product used for the study contained lutein and zeaxanthin.

Other studies have shown that low doses of 300 mg of ALA per day for 3 months improved light sensitivity in patients with diabetic retinopathy. Studies have shown that doses of 300 mg to 600 mg per day provide the best benefits with the least side effects. Some researchers used doses as high as 1200 mg per day. The major side effects appear to be related to the gastrointestinal tract.

Studies published in the medical literature have varying findings when managing patients with AMD. A 2016 study demonstrated improvements in visual quality of life measures with ALA versus placebo in AMD. This improvement was related to contrast sensitivity when individuals were treated with 200 mg daily for 3 months. A 2020 study evaluating 1200 mg ALA per day showed no benefit compared to placebo in AMD, but showed a higher level of gastrointestinal side effects.

ALA in doses of 200 mg to 600 mg per day for several months may provide some additional eye benefits and improved quality of life with minimal side effects. More research is needed into the potential for ALA to have a greater effect on AMD.

ALA supplements for eye health are available over the counter, but the better medical evidence is with products like AREDS2 with lutein and zeaxanthin. There are some eye supplements available on the market that provide lutein, zeaxanthin, and ALA in one supplement. Another option would be to include high ALA foods such as spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, potatoes, yams, carrots, beets, rice bran and red meat in your diet.

Talk to your pharmacist about supplements for brighter eyes!