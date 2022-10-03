HEALTH / XX EPOC meeting of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine

Internal medicine doctors reiterate the importance of a comprehensive approach to COPD and of tackling underdiagnosis through the “active search” of cases

It is a chronic disease that occurs in outbreaks (exacerbations) whose main symptom is dyspnea. Classically, it affects men over 40 years of age, although it is being detected more and more frequently in women.

COPD patients cared for by internists are usually patients over 80 years of age and with several comorbidities: high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, or heart failure, among others. They are patients with a higher level of complexity than those treated in other services

Smoking is the main cause of COPD, although there are also others such as biomass combustion, exposure to environmental pollution and, less frequently, genetic causes (1%). More and more cases are diagnosed in people exposed to tobacco smoke (passive smoking)

In women, COPD “debuts at earlier ages and produces more symptoms.” It is estimated that there are 500,000 women with undiagnosed COPD in Spain

The care of these patients requires a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach, so the work of the internist, as a specialist with a global vision, is key. The Internal Medicine Departments are responsible for the largest number of hospital discharges due to exacerbation of COPD, according to data from the SNS (39.03%)

These are some of the data that have been highlighted in the XV Meeting of the COPD Working Group that the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) has organized in Valencia last Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30. This meeting has brought together internists from all over the country to discuss the main developments in the epidemiology, diagnosis and treatment of COPD, both in the stable phase and in exacerbations or outbreaks of this disease, as well as other aspects related to the therapeutic adherence and associated comorbidities. During it, special emphasis was placed on the “importance of early detection of COPD and the multidisciplinary approach to the disease”.

The care of these patients requires a multidisciplinary approach in which the needs of the patient, generally complex, are fully addressed, so the work of the internist, as a specialist with a global vision, is essential. Not in vain, Internal Medicine is the hospital service that records the highest number of discharges in the SNS with a diagnosis of COPD (39.03%).

The majority profile of patients with COPD in Internal Medicine is, precisely, that of a man over 80 years of age and with several comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes mellitus, heart failure, anemia and kidney disease, among others), although this profile is changing .

In the words of Dr. Belén Alonso Ortiz, coordinator of the COPD Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI): “more and more women are admitted to hospitalization wards (or wards) with COPD and with younger ages compared to men”, he points out, after indicating that “the face of COPD is changing according to the different epidemiological studies in our environment (Europe and USA)”. In women, COPD “presents significant differences, debuts at earlier ages and produces more symptoms,” says Dr. Alonso.

Dyspnea is the main and most limiting symptom of this disease. The progression of the disease and the fact of having had a respiratory infection in the previous 12 months increases the risk of developing exacerbations (exacerbations) and hospitalizations, in addition to contributing to poor quality of life, inactivity and poor physical condition after hospital discharge.

Regarding the triggering factors, smoking is the main cause of COPD in the Western world, causing harmful effects and favoring the development of associated diseases, such as cardiovascular or cerebrovascular diseases. In addition to the genetic predisposition itself, there are other factors to take into account, such as “exposure to biomass combustion (firewood and others), environmental pollution from large cities or passive smoking.”

COPD is a chronic disease that occurs in outbreaks (exacerbations). Virus (of course, COVID-19) or bacterial infections and/or heart failure are known to be the most common triggers. Other diseases can decompensate COPD, such as anemia or poor pain control due to osteoporotic vertebral fractures.

Mention was also made during the meeting of the challenge that it will be to care for increasingly complex COPD patients with more comorbidities in hospitals, given the longer life expectancy thanks to the development of more effective treatments and better inhalation devices. In this sense, the role of the internist will continue to be “very important, both in the management of these patients in the exacerbation phases, as well as in the stable phases of the disease.”

During the meeting, other topics were also discussed, such as: the impact of COVID-19 on our COPD patients, or the nutrition and COPD binomial, which has been little looked at from the clinical field, unlike what happens in the approach to other chronic pathologies, despite the fact that an adequate nutritional intake is useful to improve muscle strength and exercise tolerance in the context of respiratory pathology.

There was also talk of new technologies and COPD (apps such as iCODEX, promoted by internists from the EPOC GT of the SEMI) or the use of chest ultrasound in the approach to patients with COPD, as well as the reactivation, after the pandemic, of the Study ADEG-EPOC promoted by the Working Group itself.