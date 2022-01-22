Healthcare Collapsing, The Court for the Rights of the Patient Raises the Alarm: “Waiting Up to 14 Months for a Colonoscopy”

LECCE – Covid slows down healthcare services and floods the healthcare system. The Tribunal for the Rights of the Sick draws up the balance sheet for 2021 and the picture is nothing short of emergency. On the other hand, the inconveniences are considerable: the persistent and chronic shortage of medical, nursing and technical personnel; failure to replace obsolete equipment which, due to repeated failures, causes inconvenience and postponement of instrumental examinations; the central and peripheral health services are now collapsing. And the waiting lists are getting longer. To perform a colonoscopy, for example, you have to wait between 12 and 14 months; from an endocrinological point of view, the wait is between 9 and 12 months); for an MRI of the spine, expected 12 – 14 months; for a maxillofacial, between 10 and 12 months; by resonance angiography of the intracranial vascular area, expected 12-14 months; for brain stem resonance, wait 10 – 12 months; for thyroid resonance, between 10 and 12 months; for an electrocardiogram, wait between 8 and 10 months; for a transectal ultrasound, between 9 and 10 months; for an exercise electrocardiogram, expected between 8 and 9 months; for a diabetic sight, between 7 and 9 months; 8-10 months for an esophagogastroduodenoscopy and even a year for an electromyography.

These unacceptable waiting times, in addition to being perceived by citizens as a source of protest and discontent towards the NHS as it compromises the accessibility and usability of the services to be provided, are in absolute contradiction with the word “prevention” so much recommended by professionals. . Such delays have the consequence of forcing the citizen to migrate outside the region also for any surgical interventions and hospitalizations also causes the lack of some rare pathologies in our ASL, contributing to passive mobility or to resort, in cases of urgency, to private structures or in ALPS upon payment. The Court for the rights of the patient considers it necessary and urgent that the

Strategic Direction of the Lecce ASL convenes the Commission for the verification and control of the intramoenia as per law Reg. 787 of 23/04/2013 of which the TDM is a part.

A change of pace is needed by introducing substantial resources into the health sector in order to be able to guarantee the LEA in their entirety and safety for the health of all citizens and in compliance with the scheduled times for carrying out visits and examinations. It is necessary to make the best use of available resources and competently distribute human resources in the various sectors. We must take advantage of the emergency and immediately put our hand to and totally review the regional health plan that has proven itself, as we have already denounced it in the past, from the beginning and, especially now, inadequate in all its parts and no longer effective. in the face of such emergencies.

Cittadinanzattiva and the TDM Network of the Lecce AT with its Coordinator Angelo Oliva for each criticality detected and sent to the Strategic Management has for some time provided and continues to highlight its own solution proposals to the institutions in charge, which can be summarized as follows: 1) increase in the operating hours of instrumental equipment (CT-MRI-PET-Ultrasound, etc.) with relative increase in human resources; 2) Replacement of obsolete equipment and purchase of the latest generation ones; 3) Increase in the budget assigned to private affiliated structures, allowing for an increase in instrumental services and signing agreements with private nursing homes in order to reduce waiting lists; 4) Best use of the resources allocated by the PNRR and the Puglia Region regarding the reduction of waiting lists; 5) Implementation in full and making public the GNP which is still deficient; 6) Apply rigorous criteria of clinical and organizational appropriateness in accessing services with the collaboration of general practitioners; 7) To make operational the already identified Community Hospitals which have required the use of considerable sums and which to date are almost empty, thus making it possible to free places for patients in need of long hospitalization and chronicity and allowing the PS of V. Fazzi to be able to hospitalize patients in a short time and avoid long waits of hours and days in the emergency room; 8) Revisit and reorganize the real need of medical, technical and nursing staff in the various departments with the consequent verification

of workloads; 9) Increase of human resources regarding home care in the area.

Added to this are the countless complaints from citizens for “non-bookable” visits and, therefore, given the times indicated above, a monitoring by Cittadinanzattiva has estimated thousands of backward services which, in addition to those that are requested daily, would require 2-3 years to be disposed of, and if this is not done immediately, the problem would worsen.

