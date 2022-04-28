Healthcare contract renewal, close agreement: increases of up to 200 euros for nurses

The negotiation between the trade unions and Aran, the agency for trade union representation of public administrations, for the renewal of contracts in the health sector could be in the pipeline. This was reported by an article in the Corriere della Sera, in which it is specified that in the draft of the National Collective Labor Agreement, increases in paychecks are foreseen for nurses, administrators and other operators up to 200 euros gross.

The agreement will affect 650 thousand workers



The renewal of the health contract involves 650 thousand workers: from administrative staff, to radiologist technicians, to nurses. Specifically, the document under discussion provides for an average gross monthly increase of 204 euros for nurses, while for the other categories the increase drops to 174 euros per month. For health workers, such as midwives, laboratory health technicians and radiologists, a “sick protection allowance” is envisaged, which provides for a variable increase between 35 and 41 euros gross per month. According to what is reported in the 170-page draft document, it is also intended to renew the system of professional assignments, both in terms of function and position. In particular, the positions will be remunerated based on the complexity of the job.

The expected timing



As the source reports, the negotiation table between the unions and Aran could close in May, but the final approval of the contract will come only after the go-ahead from the Ministry of Economy and the Court of Auditors. This means that it could take even months before the official green light. In addition, the contract requires € 315 million in funding to be implemented. Figure that should come from the National Health Fund.