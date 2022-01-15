Healthcare contract renewal: for FSI-USAE it is «yet another scam against nurses and technical health professions, rehabilitation and prevention». – AssoCareNews.it

FSI-USAE: “From the new contract nothing but a new wall to curb the advance of nurses and technical health professions, rehabilitation and prevention and a roof to crush them down”.

The Secretary General of the FSI-USAE, Adamo Bonazzi, during the meeting with the management of the organization intervened explaining the terms of the proposal that CGIL, CISL, UIL, FIALS, NURSIND and NURSING UP are dealing in ARAN for the renewal of the national employment contract and show how the same is yet another scam towards nurses and the technical health professions, rehabilitation and prevention.

In fact, the basic proposal currently provides, in summary, a professional classification system with the overcoming of the current categories with the creation of 5 areas: Area of ​​the Auxiliary Operators (in which the staff belonging to the current categories A and B would flow), Area of ​​the Operators (Code B economic level BS), Area of ​​Assistants (Code C), Area of ​​health professionals and officials (ctg. D, including the economic level DS) and, above all, a highly qualified personnel area (which would be empty in the initial phase).



The proposal would provide then the grouping of the professional profiles belonging to the 5 areas into 3 professional areas: Healthcare, Healthcare and finally Administrative, technical and professional.



Economic progressions within the areas would take place through a selective procedure with the attribution of economic differentials of professionalism to be understood as stable increases, with priority of progression for personnel who have matured: 10 years of professional experience without ever having achieved economic progress, 25 years of professional experience and who have achieved up to two economic progressions.

And finally a system of assignments divided into three types: Position assignments;

Organizational duties; Professional duties; which would be graded according to complexity (basic complexity, medium complexity, high complexity).

“As FSI-USAE we immediately say that let’s distance ourselves from that proposal and that we immediately reject a contract in which there is nothing but a new wall to curb the advance of nurses and the technical health professions, rehabilitation and prevention and a roof to crush them down “he declares Adamo Bonazzi, FSI-USAE Secretary General who continues “Our federation has expressed itself clearly on the issue, we demand increases that bring the salary base of these professions to at least two thousand euros net per month and we want the function and specialization allowance to be additional “.

“We ask for management and free profession without constraints.”