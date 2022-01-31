Healthcare expenses, the last minute extension for sending data is triggered

The calendar of declarations remains unchanged but there is an extension for health costs. The presentation of the data of the Health Card System is interested.

Direct intervention by the Ministry of Economy on health care expenses, with an extension announced for sending the data. The deadline therefore slips from January 31 to February 8, 2022.

The reference is to the transmission of information relating to the second half of 2021 to the Health Card system, with a further lengthening of the times determined by the provision of the Revenue Agency of 28 January 2022. A decision that, in fact, meets the requests of the categories who represent accountants and professionals in the sector also because, in essence, the calendar of tax returns remains unchanged. To change is the relative one the data to be transmitted to the financial administration, both as regards the opposition and the provision of the same by the Health Card system.

Healthcare expenses, therefore, will be postponed to next February 8th. Additional days to send the necessary data regarding the first term, although the extension will also affect the second. In particular, regarding the latter, it will go from 8 to 16 March 2022. Everything falls within the same provision of the Revenue Agency, which arrived a few hours after the natural deadline of 31 January (art. 7 of the ministerial decree of reference).

Healthcare costs, what changes with the extension

While apparently arriving late on the schedule, the decision actually follows a specific request that has had a voice in recent days. Especially by the representatives of the accountants. A need for extension motivated above all by the additional time needed for the presentation of the pre-filled declaration, made available only from April of the following year. In addition, most healthcare bills are paper-based and therefore data entry has to be done manually, which takes more time. Finally, sending data monthly inevitably increases the number of requirements required.

The extension, as specified by the Revenue Agency, was granted even if not in the face of difficulties deriving from technical aspects. This is not too long an extension (only 8 days) but in any case about a week to carry out the omitted procedures, without any change in the calendar of the 2022 tax returns. any opposition by taxpayers to provide the AdE with data on healthcare expenses with relative reimbursements. This, as also explained in the original provision, “in order not to alter the approved privacy protection system”. The dates will be the same: from 31 January it will pass to 8 February, while the opposition for each individual expense item will be postponed to the period between 16 February and 15 March 2022.