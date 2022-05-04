Healthcare in Sicily, the Prevention Plan presented

A regional seminar on the correct application of the “2020-2025 Prevention Plan” to present the innovations introduced to professionals, managers, doctors and health professionals, but also to the population. Involved schools, trade associations, municipalities, provinces, departments, law enforcement agencies and, obviously, health and hospital companies, including general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice, occupational doctors, and competent doctors. It was organized in the morning by the regional health department, with the support of Cefpas, in the Aula Magna “M. Vignola ”of the Cervello hospital in Palermo. Among those present Walter Messina, general manager of the Villa Sofia – Cervello hospital; Daniela Segreto, Head of Communications, Regional Health Department and Roberto Sanfilippo, Cefpas General Manager.

Two types of programs

“The regional plan of prevention 2020-2025, approved by a council decree, reinforces a complex vision that considers health as the result of a harmonious and sustainable development of the human being, nature and the environment, according to the approach defined by World Health Organization (“One Health”) – reads a note – It is the main programming tool for health prevention and promotion interventions whose application will cover the next five years ”. The editorial and executive system has undergone some changes, as indicated by the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025, introducing, in the regional declination, the implementation of two different but complementary types of programs: the ‘Predefined Programs’, i.e. established by the National Prevention Plan to which all regions must comply, and the ‘Free Programs’, planned according to the regional health needs. Both types are supported by actions defined at the regional level which are in turn implemented at a territorial level by the provincial health authorities, also in collaboration with the other hospitals in the region and with other non-health bodies, to ensure the achievement of uniform objectives and integrated health services for the entire population. “The 2020-2025 Prevention Plan this year has six important strategic objectives, no longer only in the health sector but also in terms of preventing road accidents as well as accidents in the home and obviously accidents in the workplace. Obviously, the health aspect is still taken into great consideration and importance “. Mario La Rocca, general manager of programming of the regional health department says this about the regional seminar on the correct application of the “2020-2025 Prevention Plan”, organized by the regional health department in collaboration with Cefpas. at the Cervello hospital in Palermo.

The objectives

“The goal – adds La Rocca – is to prevent genetically non-communicable diseases, infectious diseases and even all forms of addiction, we will also deal with health and the environment in particular. For all this, it was necessary to involve, in addition to the regional departments concerned, also a series of different bodies, such as Inail, Coni, the regional school office of Sicily, essential for prevention in the school environment, voluntary associations and employers’ associations “.

Secret (Dasoe): “Citizens must be informed about services”

“It is not enough to do and do well even if what is done is not communicated for this reason health communication is really very important in all the activities that the regional health department puts in place”. This was stated by Daniela Segreto, interim manager of Dasoe and communication manager of the regional health department who participated in the regional seminar on the correct application of the “2020-2025 Prevention Plan”, organized by the regional health department in collaboration with the Cefpas, in the Cervello hospital in Palermo. “Communicating – she added – means informing citizens about what health services and actions are but also to directly involve people and users, in some way to motivate them. Today – he continued – we want to give information to all health professionals, but also to the general population and all stakeholders on what we are going to do not only as health department, but also all health and hospital companies in terms of promoting health health and prevention. We are talking about what health care companies must do, but we also need to understand the context around which we operate, as well as the hospitals with their health education offices ”, she concluded.