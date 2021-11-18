Healthcare in Trentino in last place in Italy? Dori: «The delicate key is the medicine of the territory, and for years only cuts have been made» – Chronicle

TRENTO. According to the survey by Italia Oggi, Trento is in second place in Italy for quality of life, but it is the black jersey in terms of health.

A surprising negative result. But do we really deserve to be placed at the last place in the ranking for lack of hospital beds (especially cardiology, cardiac surgery, gynecology and intensive care) and for the low number of diagnostic equipment such as CT scans and magnetic resonances?

Renzo Dori, president of the Health Council, from his privileged observatory does not feel like rejecting the Trentino health system in full. “If we look at the hospital-type treatment system, Trentino is in quite good shape, even if there are some shadows,” he says. The most delicate problem is the medicine of the territory where for years there have been no interventions to reorganize the sector ».

Therefore, for Dori, it is not what happens in the main hospital that worries the health leaders, but rather the delays in the reforms on continuity of care, on chronicity, on prevention and home care. “It is there that there is a shortage accumulated over the years and that now, with European resources, we can recover”,

For Dori, “everything has been burdened with family medicine doctors who are few and in trouble.” Certainly the problem of beds exists. “It is the result of the cuts to healthcare in recent years. To this it must be added that our peripheral hospitals, often due to lack of personnel and organization, are not always able to adequately respond to the needs of the population to which they should refer ”.

Year after year the number of beds in all hospitals decreased and the cuts were heavy. «Let’s not forget that just took office also this councilor for health had announced them. Then came Covid which blocked everything. Now we have to start again, taking advantage of what the pandemic has taught us but also remembering that there are many visits and interventions to be recovered, as well as new diseases related to Covid that await answers “.

Meanwhile, the Health Council is waiting to be convened in the councilorship for understand more about the 11 health houses. “Objectively we do not understand how this number came up and how it is linked to the districts which at this point cannot be 3 as announced, but the number must be raised to at least 5 or 6. The funding is linked to a project, of which we know the contents, but which must respect the parameters of reference “.

Dori believes that this time we cannot and should not wait and above all resources should not be wasted. “To this it must be added that the NRP mainly finances the sector of territorial medicine but we must also address the social part. It is necessary to understand how these two worlds will have to interact and what will become of the Silver Spaces. It takes a project, we need to create networks that are able to bring the sectors into dialogue. It is true that there is time until 2026, but with this junta that continues to postpone the problems these do nothing but worsen “.

Dori remembers that in Trentino the only project completed but already closed by the Casa della Salute was that of Pinzolo. “This is because we were in a period of cuts, there was a lack of resources. Today they are there and therefore it is important to exploit them to the full. We make districts, make community homes, organize and strengthen networks, give meaning to integrated care. In this way we will no longer be at the bottom of the standings ».