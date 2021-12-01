Healthcare reform approved in Lombardy

Healthcare reform in Lombardy becomes a reality. After almost three weeks of discussion, the Lombardy Regional Council approved with 48 votes in favor and 26 against the draft law 187 relating to the reform of the regional health system. The morning was devoted to voting on amendments and agendas, which the M5s did not participate in protest. The work then resumed around 3 pm with the explanations of vote, followed by the final vote of the provision. The text was approved by the Health Commission on October 27, while the discussion in the Council Chamber began on November 10. The President of the Region, Attilio Fontana, did not participate in the works because he was convalescing.

Reactions to the approval of the bill, of course, travel in two opposite directions depending on where they come from. The majority of the Lombard center-right are enthusiastic while the opposition – Pd and 5Stelle – decisively criticize the content of the reform. Particularly harsh were the criticisms of the advisers of the 5 Star Movement who on Monday were even expelled from the classroom with the intervention of the Digos.

The vote follows sixteen days of discussion in the Chamber, including some at night and a Sunday session, in which the Democratic Party – a note reads – explained in detail his criticisms of the current health model in force in Lombardy and, above all, has illustrated its alternative proposal, centered on universalism, on the strengthening of territorial medicine, on the ability to listen to the health needs of citizens, to foresee and plan the offer and on the rebalancing of relations between public health and private health.

Health reform, Moratti’s words

For Letizia Moratti, vice president and councilor for welfare of the Lombardy Region, this is an important milestone. “Once again – he said – I repeat that we have only one goal, to improve our health care”. “A long path – specified Moratti – that I followed with great attention, both in the preparatory phase, with listening to the stakeholders and with the sessions of the Third Commission, and in the debate of these days in the Chamber. During all these steps I was able to grasp reflections, insights and suggestions that I will always keep in mind to follow up on the different indications and so that nothing gets lost “.

Looking at the contributions from the council chamber, the vice-president Moratti wanted to recall how the debate “strengthens the role of the mayors, also through their own representative offices” and “thanks to the possibility of expressing opinions on planning acts. As well as – has added – it is important to underline how carefully the councilors highlighted and affirmed the very important role of the third sector, patient associations and consultants who must have even more space “.

Fontana: the pandemic has reinforced the need for reform

“The pandemic – explained President Fontana in a statement – has reinforced the need for that paradigm change that ‘Law 23’ had already highlighted and tried to implement, but which, due to the lack of state resources, had been able to achieve in part: moving from ‘caring’ to ‘taking care’ “.

“With the appropriations of the NRP, then – he continued – it was finally possible to change pace and the law just approved allows us to reorganize the health supply and meet the health needs of our citizens. These last two years – he added Fontana – made it clear that the policy of linear cuts of the last ten years had caused a series of negative effects in health care. Healthcare spending, I repeat, is a good expense, an investment “.

The criticisms of the Democratic Party. Law that increases confusion

“To a law that increases confusion and does not solve the now chronic problems of a too tangled and cumbersome health care machine, forgetting the real problems of Lombard citizens and destroying a historic culture of authentically Lombard care, the Democratic Party can only vote against”. Thus the leader of the Democratic Party in the Lombardy Region Fabio Pizzul, in his speech in the Chamber explained the vote against his party.

“In recent years – Pizzul said in the Chamber – you have separated what had to be united or in any case related: health and social health, hospital and territory, general practitioners and health system, public and private, local authorities and health structures , citizens who have resources and citizens who do not, rich territories and poor territories (also in health care). We have told you about our idea of ​​health, you are perched on your health ideology, making your choice even more serious and wrong because you postpone the ‘application of many of the things you write in this law to the next legislature “.

After the approval, the regional secretary of the Democratic Party Vinicio Peluffo explained how “all the center-left forces and the 5 Star Movement worked together, with a common goal, and this is a significant fact. The vote of the center-right in the Chamber was taken for granted. , but that’s not all. Now, with even more force, the Democratic Party will be among the citizens to explain that we can change and that we must not resign ourselves to a Region led by the center-right that is now enveloped in its stale logic of power, so distant from the problems and requests of the Lombards “.

Satisfied the majority

“Today is an important day for our region: with the approval by the classroom, the new health reform enters the operational phase. It is an ambitious and far-reaching law, with which Lombardy is preparing to face the challenges of the future in the best possible way, looking at the post-pandemic world “. The leader of Forza Italia in the Lombardy Regional Council, Gianluca Comazzi, wrote in a note.

“In recent years – continued the blue – the Lombardy Region has worked hard to overcome the covid emergency, to boost a vaccination campaign with extraordinary results and to prepare a health care reform that focuses on three fundamental aspects: a global system of care ‘One Health’ that takes into account the health of human beings, animals and the quality of the environment in which we all live; a healthy public-private balance, based on the principle of freedom, on the part of every citizen, to choose the treatment path that he considers most suitable for himself; a capillary strengthening of the territorial health network, to connect the smallest mountain municipality with the central structures of the health system so that the elderly, the frail and those who live in the territories can enjoy attention constant and optimal service, in the name of continuity of the treatment path “.

“An ambitious and high-level program, achievable also thanks to the funds of the NRP that we managed to intercept despite the obstruction of some opposition advisers. The new health reform leaves the classroom and is about to become a reality: at the end of this path – concluded Comazzi – I feel it is my duty to thank Letizia Moratti, who a year ago accepted the heavier and more complex delegation within the council. In a few months the vice president Moratti allowed Lombardy to make a huge leap in quality, with a vaccination campaign with amazing results and a new Lombard health structure that will characterize the future of our region, setting itself as an example to follow at national and international level “.