Healthcare tomorrow (i.e. yesterday)

In the draft PNRR reform of territorial services, the main reforms of primary care and territorial services approved in the last twenty years are resumed (but will it be true?)

PNRR. What idea of ​​territorial health? In a post published here on May 26, it was noted that the proposals contained in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the strengthening of local health care lacked a clear, defined health policy framework:

A public setting ? With a strong organizational structure, such as the District, endowed with managerial autonomy, center of gravity and engine for territorial assistance, and on which health structures and professionals depend, including General Practitioners, and social professionals, in order to promote and encourage work in multi-professional teams.

Or a private setting? Where the logic of the production of services predominates, whoever is the producer (implied almost exclusively private). With producers who compete with each other and with the public sector which limits itself to exercising a function of administrative control and, at the most, coordination.

The PNRR does not make a choice between the two possible options and refers “the identification of the shared organizational model of the territorial assistance network through the definition of homogeneous structural, organizational and technological standards for territorial assistance and the structures assigned to it” to the approval of a ministerial decree (to be adopted by October 31, 2021).

The decree has not yet come out, however a draft has been made known which should be very close to the final version, entitled Models and standards for the development of Territorial Assistance in the National Health System (you see Resources). It is a 46-page document, divided into 17 chapters in which the multiple articulations and problems of local health are treated (from community homes to home care, from palliative care to mental health; from information systems to telemedicine). Those looking for the health policy framework can be satisfied (but only in part). In fact (at first glance) it is also a very robust framework because the main reforms of primary care and territorial services approved in the last twenty years are recalled (perhaps better said, they are exhumed).

Let’s try to see how (NB: parts of the text of the ministerial draft are reported for each of the following 4 points).

The District (Bindi reform, DL 299/1999)

Social-Health District of about 100,000 inhabitants, with variability according to population density criteria and orographic characteristics of the territory.

The District is the privileged place for the management and functional and organizational coordination of the network of social, health and territorial health services and a reference center for access to all the services of the ASL. He is also responsible for the pursuit of integration between the various health, social-health and social-assistance structures present in the area, in order to ensure a coordinated and continuous response to the needs of the population, as well as uniformity of the levels of assistance and plurality of ‘offer. The District also guarantees an integrated assistance response in terms of resources, tools and professional skills to determine an effective care of the reference population. It is a fundamental articulation of corporate governance, it is functional to the development of new and more incisive forms of collaboration between ASL and local authorities.

Therefore the following functions can be attributed to the District:

Client function, i.e. the ability to plan the services to be provided following the assessment of the needs of the reference user also in relation to the available resources. The District, in fact, with the General Management of the ASL, provides for the programming of the service levels to be guaranteed, for the planning of local organizational / productive innovations, for the decisions regarding logistics, access, service offer.

Production function, i.e. provision of territorial health services, is characterized by the direct or indirect delivery of territorial health and socio-health services.

Guarantee function, i.e. to ensure access to services, fairness to users through continuous monitoring of the quality of services, verification of emerging criticalities in the relationship between the services and between them and the end user.

The district is assigned resources defined in relation to the health objectives of the reference population. As regards the resources assigned, the district has technical-managerial and economic-financial autonomy, with separate accounting within the ASL budget.

In order to allow shared, unitary and coherent planning in relation to the social and health needs of the territory, the Health Districts also work in conjunction with the Municipalities to combine their planning action in reference to the socio-health aspects through the programming tools of the district: Zone Plan (PdZ) and Territorial Activities Program (PAT).

Case della salute (experimentation introduced by Minister L. Turco in the financial law of 2007)

The Community House (CdC) represents the organizational model that makes the proximity assistance concrete for the reference population. It is in fact the physical, proximity and easily identifiable place that the citizen can access in order to get in touch with the health care and socio-health care system. The CdC intend to qualify as structures that are easily recognizable and reachable by the reference population, for the access, welcome and orientation of the citizen. The CdCs promote an integrated and multidisciplinary intervention model, as privileged venues for the planning and delivery of health and social integration interventions.

The activity, in fact, must be organized in such a way as to allow team action between General Practitioners, Free Choice Pediatricians, Internal Outpatient Specialists – even in their organizational forms – Community Nurses, other health professionals, such as for example Speech therapists, Physiotherapists, Dietitians, Rehabilitation Technicians and Social Workers, also in order to allow coordination with the social services of the reference municipality.

It is necessary to ensure the involvement of the AFT of the GPs and PLS and of the UCCP, on the definition and assignment of objectives shared by the multi-professional team, on the active participation of the GP and PLS and on the enhancement of the skills of the health and social professions, together with the organizational structures of company structures, aspects considered fundamental for its effective implementation.

Reorganization of local services (Balduzzi Decree of 2012)

The AFTs and UCCPs constitute the first link in the territorial assistance network and are an integral part of the CdC, both when they operate in them, and in their individuality, in the territories with lower population density. In this way, they ensure assistance in the form of initiative medicine and taking charge of the reference community, with the 12 h services, typical of the CdC, and, where possible, integrating with the 24 h continuity assistance service. .

National Chronicity Plan (Ministry of Health, 2016).

Population Medicine is the branch of medicine that aims to promote the health of the reference population, through the use of stratification models and identification of health needs based on the use of data.

Initiative Medicine is a care model for the management of chronic diseases based on proactive assistance to the individual from the stages of prevention and health education to the early and full-blown stages of the morbid condition.

The Stratification of the Population by risk profiles, through predictive algorithms, allows to differentiate the intervention strategies for the population and for the care of the patients on the basis of the level of risk, health needs and consumption of resources.

To be truly effective, health services must be able to protect the health of the entire population and not just those who actively request a health or social service. This approach is defined as Population Medicine and has the objective of keeping the reference users in good health conditions, responding to the needs of the individual patient in terms of both prevention and treatment. In this perspective, particular attention must be paid to subjects with chronic diseases, a condition that is increasingly widespread in terms of incidence and prevalence, and for which the National Chronicity Plan has identified the different main phases of the care path: evaluation the epidemiological profile of the reference population (risk stratification); assessment of intervention priorities definition of the most appropriate offer profile of social assistance services; health promotion, prevention and early diagnosis; taking charge and management of the patient through the care plan; provision of personalized interventions; assessment of the quality of the care provided.

If these reforms had been applied, with adequate funding and on a national scale, today our territorial services would enjoy good health, citizens would have high-quality proximity services available, the entire NHS would be strengthened and could have faced the tsunami of the pandemic with much greater safety and efficiency.

Instead they remained – albeit with some significant exceptions – a dead letter, with the consequences that are clear to everyone and that have prompted the Government to use a significant part of the PNRR funds to revitalize local services that were impoverished in quantity and quality even before the pandemic and reduced to the limit with the passage of this.

But a question arises: if in these twenty years those reforms so necessary to innovate such an important component of the NHS have remained a dead letter, what guarantees that these will take place in the next 3-4 years? Will it be enough to inject a little money to start a car that has been damaged by years of neglect? And would it not be necessary to research the cause of the failure, and somehow remedy it?

The causes are manifold, and often interacting with each other, which can be summarized in the following 4 points:

The chaotic healthcare federalism which has allowed each Region to implement its own policies and design its own organization regardless of any national regulatory framework (see the above points). The planned weakening of the public health and welfare service which took place in the last 10-15 years, which affected all sectors, but certainly to a greater extent that of local health and social services. The prime example is the National Chronicity Plan, issued by the Minister of Health in 2016 but without any funding. The systematic opposition of the general medicine unions to every form of innovation in the field of primary care, which we discussed extensively in the post of last 27 October (The future of family medicine in Italy) The profound lack in the training of professionals working in the field of primary care. Not only family doctors (see post Reforming Italian general medicine), but also nurses, physiotherapists, social workers. For all this, the University must be reminded of its responsibilities.

In conclusion, the 7 billion euros of the PNRR destined for territorial health are welcome. With the hope that this injection of resources is accompanied by a serious awareness of the causes that over the years have so deeply disrupted local health. Otherwise, there is a very high risk that everything will be resolved in the construction of some building and in the payment to private individuals of a mountain of home benefits.

Resources: Models and standards for the development of Territorial Assistance in the National Health System