HEALTHY AND SUSTAINABLE DIETS | Bimbo group
HEALTHY AND SUSTAINABLE DIETS
We want to sustainably improve the quality of our consumers’ diets. We promote planetary diets with nutritional diversity, offering transparent information and products for all times of consumption. We also develop global platforms that address emerging health and wellness trends, as well as address the specific needs of our consumers.
Our main ingredients are cereals, which is why we are a great food option, which is also friendly to the planet.
Our portfolio offers a positive balance for its nutritional value and superior plant-based quality.
We offer foods that include a wide range of grains, such as sorghum, barley, rye, oats, millet and quinoa.
Tasty and top quality
We include and increase ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds in our recipes.
KNOW OUR NUTRITION STRATEGY
See our global Nutrition labeling policy
Guidelines for micronutrient fortification