Healthy breakfasts: study reveals the best options – Health

For three years, researchers at Tufts University in Boston, USA, studied in detail 8,032 foods and beverages common in the American diet.

With the data obtained from the research, they created a new food classification system, giving them a score from 1 to 100, according to the positive impact they have on the health of consumers, with 100 being the highest score.

The new method, called Food Compass, revealed which are the most and least healthy foodstaking into account the nutritional content of each product and the possible characteristics associated with chronic diseases.

Peaches, cantaloupe, blackberries and strawberries are the healthiest foods. They got 100 points.

Products with a rating above 70 are those that can be eaten often thanks to their nutritional qualities, while those with a rating of less than 30 should be avoided, which were between 31 and 66 points can be consumed, but in moderation.

“With its publicly available scoring algorithm, Food Compass can provide a nuanced approach to promoting healthy food choices, helping to guide consumer behavior“, explained Renata Micha, co-author of the study, on the project’s website.

Thus, at breakfast time, the least recommended options are white bread with jam, sandwiches, chocolate milk, cornflake cereals, simple pancakes and waffles, and multigrain and raisin bagels.

On the contrary, the publication advises consuming products such as nonfat plain Greek yogurt, unsweetened almond milk, crab cakes, oatmeal cereal, and fresh fruit such as peaches, blackberries, strawberries, cherries, lemons, oranges, papaya, cantaloupe, and grapefruit.

Sausage, eggs and pancakes are the least recommended foods for breakfast.

In the case of the egg, the study found that it is healthier to consume only the raw yolk than the complete and boiled product. But he also highlighted that there are whole grains that are richer in nutrients and vitamins than the egg.

“Whole grains and fiber are a generally healthier choice than eggs, cheese, or red meat, which are also generally okay in moderation”, stated the publication.

The foods with the best and worst scores?

Tomato and celery juice, ceviche, avocado, raw salmon, fruits (already mentioned) and raw broccoli are part of the foods that reached 100 rating points. In such a way that they can be consumed constantly.

While cola, sports and energy drinks, ultra-processed cereals, sausages, chocolate bars and other sweets received the worst rating, being the least healthy foods.

Of course, as expected, legumes, fruits and vegetables were the food group with the best score.

