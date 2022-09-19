Healthy breakfasts to lose weight: diet plan to lose weight | healthy food | Food | Healthy life | lifestyle | HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

One of the main questions when a person intends to lose weight is what to eat. Breakfast is an essential part of keeping the body healthy, so we must know what foods to eat at this time of day. In this note, we share some healthy breakfasts to lose weight. Keep reading for more details.

If you thought that going on a diet was not enjoying food, here we show you the opposite. Yes you can find the secret formula to lose weight and eat delicious. Take a look at these recipes that some nutritionists share to consume at breakfast time.

Porridge or oatmeal

Porridge or porridge (Photo: Instagram/a.elvira_nutricion)

If you are one of those people who wakes up very hungry, this option is for you. According to the nutritionist Ángela Elvira, this is one of the most ideal recipes to consume for breakfast, in addition to the fact that its preparation is very simple. In addition, it is ideal for its satiating capacity since its volume is greater than that of toast and it has a lot of fiber.

Nutritional value:

Kcal: 298.

Prot: 15.5g.

Carbs: 44.7g.

Fat: 5.8g.

These can vary according to the toppings that are added.

Ingredients for the base:

Milk to taste (250ml).

Two tablespoons of oat flakes (25g).

Two tablespoons of wholemeal oatmeal (25g).

spoonful of chia

Optional: sweeten to taste*

Preparation:

Heat the milk in a pot Add the ingredients and stir. Be careful not to let it boil to prevent it from sticking to the base of the pot. Remove so that everything is homogeneous. And finally, let cool so that it thickens a little more. Serve with your favorite toppings. It can be fruits like banana, strawberries, etc. or dried fruit.

chia pudding

Chia pudding (Photo: Instagram/comiendoconmaria_oficial).

According to nutritionist María Merino, if you are looking to lose weight, breakfast has to be light but satiating. For example, a serving of yogurt along with a piece of fruit and a handful of nuts is highly recommended.

Nutritional value:

Kcal: 187.

Prot: 7.9g.

Carbs: 20.2g.

Fat: 7.9 g.

Ingredients for the base:

2 tablespoons and a half of chia seeds

200ml of milk or vegetable drink

1 tablespoon of oat flakes

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon peanut butter or other (optional)

3 dates, chopped

Preparation:

Mix the chia with the yogurt. It may be Greek. Let stand for about two hours. Finally, add the oatmeal and red berries on top.

Pancakes without flour

Pancakes without flour (Photo: Instagram/a.elvira_nutricion).

Other recipes recommended by Dr. Ángela Elvira are tortillas without flour. These are fast, light, rich in fiber and protein, perfect for breakfast.

Total nutritional value:

Kcal: 233.

Prot: 36.5g.

Carbs: 6.8g.

Fat: 6.7g.

Ingredients:

150ml of egg whites (or two eggs).

Linen scoop.

spoonful of chia

20g approx protein powder

Preparation:

Blend the ingredients for the pancakes in a mixer or blender.

In a frying pan with a drop of olive oil, at medium temperature

Pour small amounts of the dough and cover.

Flip each pancake so it cooks on both sides and you’re done.

toppings (optional) :

Small tablespoon of peanut butter.

milk to taste

Pure cocoa powder.

Your best allies: keep these foods in mind to lose weight

Your best allies: consider these foods to lose weight (Photo: Pexels).

Know what food can not be missing in your diet so that you can lose weight. If you are looking for food options to reduce measures, it is time for you to know the so-called ‘slimming’.

low calorie foods

Asparagus: they provide vitamin K, folic acid, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin A, dietary fiber, manganese, copper, phosphorus, potassium and protein. They are a source of potassium and very low in sodium. An active amino acid in asparagus, asparagine, causes it to have a diuretic effect.

Pepper: vegetable that has a low amount of calories, but has a good amount of carbohydrates.

Pumpkin: it has a low concentration of calories and fat, so it is recommended for diets, since it eliminates fluid retention and regulates blood sugar.

Spinach: this vegetable is very rich in vitamins A, C, E and B. It contains magnesium, which is essential for the muscles, heart and blood vessels. Its source of folic acid increases the proper functioning of the nervous system and is ideal for pregnant women.

Lentils and beans: they have enough proteins, carbohydrates and fibers. In addition, they have vitamins: A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C and E, and minerals, such as potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron, zinc, selenium, magnesium and sodium.

low carb foods

Tuna: They are a source of fundamental proteins, even more than meat, poultry and pork. On the other hand, they are rich in unsaturated fatty acids, which prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Egg: Provides a large amount of protein, unsaturated fats and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron and sodium. They also provide proteins of high biological value with all the essential amino acids and help to create and recover muscle mass. In addition, it has a satiating effect.

Fruits: they are composed of various acids such as glutamic, linoleic (vitamin F), malic, oleic, palmitic and caffeic. It also contains sugars like fructose, glucose and sucrose. Like red grapefruit, lemons, strawberries, watermelon. They are ideal for debugging and excellent for eating between meals.

Nuts and seeds: they have proteins and monounsaturated fats that help build muscle, reduce appetite, regulate the digestive system and are high in vitamin E. They provide a lot of energy and help good digestion. They lower cholesterol and have more calcium than any other food.

low fat foods

Broccoli: It has large amounts of vitamin C, folic acid and beta-carotene (vitamin A), which are very important because they act as antioxidants. They also provide iron and potassium.

Cinnamon: great source of manganese and dietary fiber, calcium and iron. Both the calcium and the fibers force the bile salts to be eliminated.

Extra virgin olive oil: it has monounsaturated fats that help reduce cholesterol and boost the immune system.

Oatmeal: cereal that provides energy and stimulates sexual appetite. In addition, it reduces cholesterol, satisfies and helps eliminate metabolic waste.

The water before or after breakfast?

According to the European Institute of Hydration, water is the solution that enables many of the body’s vital chemical reactions and maintains bodily functions. But what is the relationship of consuming it before or after breakfast to help with weight loss?

The Department of Human Nutrition at Virginia State University, for its part, conducted a study where it revealed that people who drank a glass of water before breakfast had a feeling of satiety, so they reduced the amount of food at breakfast by a 13%. This shows that the consumption of this liquid contributes in the search for weight loss.

The water before or after breakfast? All the details in the note (Photo: Pexels).

Another study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research mentions that the thermogenic effect triggered by water consumption can increase the metabolic rate of our body between 24 and 30% during a period that can last up to an hour. Therefore, its consumption is essential if you are looking for weight loss.