Healthy diet: Meet the healthiest and most colorful breakfasts to enjoy in the morning | NMRI EMCC | FAMILY

The beginning of a season invites us to renew ourselves and try new trends to kill the routine. After long months of cold, the energy of spring appears to invite us to try fresh, tropical and healthy foods, those that, being seasonal, will not only be at a good price, but also because their various nutritional properties can be taken advantage of. intact, because they are at their exact point of maturation

Taking this into account, Lic. Huber Quispe, professor of the Nutrition and Dietetics course at the Carrión Institute, invites us to take advantage of some foods during breakfast, as it is one of the most important meals of the day, after a prolonged fasting during sleep.

“A breakfast must be complete, nutritious, energetic and healthy. In that sense, all preparations must have carbohydrates, fiber, lipids or fats and proteins. Likewise, the consumption of some fruit that can provide vitamins and minerals is also recommended, ”says the specialist in this regard.

In order not to make the mistake of starting the day eating poorly, it is a good idea to find out about quick, simple and healthy breakfast options that adapt to the needs of each person. For this reason, Lic. Huber Quispe, professor at the Carrión Institute, offers the following options.

Wholemeal bread, fresh cheese and oatmeal with apple. Taking into account that in the mornings it is usually still a bit cold, having a delicious glass of oatmeal is ideal. Prepare it with apple pieces to enhance the nutritional properties and give it that spring touch. Accompany this drink with a whole wheat bread that will give you the carbohydrates you need and fresh cheese to meet your proteins.

Wholemeal bread with shredded chicken, quinoa with milk, chopped papaya. A delicious combination that brings together the carbohydrates, proteins and fibers that your body needs to start the day with energy. Remember to eat the fruits in pieces not only because it will satisfy your hunger, but also because you will be able to get more out of the nutrients.

The specialist invites us to take advantage of some foods during breakfast, as it is one of the most important meals of the day. (Photo: Pexel)

Wholemeal bread with black olives, soy juice and a portion of fresh strawberries. This breakfast will provide you with significant amounts of vitamins A and E, which are highly recommended for the immune system. Also, soy will provide you with the necessary proteins and fats for your body.

This breakfast will provide you with significant amounts of vitamins A and E, which are highly recommended for the immune system. Also, soy will provide you with the necessary proteins and fats for your body. Boiled egg, chopped fruits and maca juice. It is the ideal breakfast if you are looking to raise your protein and fiber levels to keep you active from the beginning of the day, as well as to develop more muscle mass.

It is the ideal breakfast if you are looking to raise your protein and fiber levels to keep you active from the beginning of the day, as well as to develop more muscle mass. Wholemeal bread with orange marmalade, fresh milk and a portion of blueberries. Another ideal option if what you are looking for is to continue enjoying a regular food in your breakfast, such as jam. In the case of orange, it will provide you with a good dose of vitamin C, fiber, potassium and antioxidants. With fresh milk you can get the protein and blueberries will provide you with the necessary fiber.

