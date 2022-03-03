Healthy diet: the importance of breakfast to stay fit Photo: Pexels

The Spanish Nutrition Foundation has announced the importance of breakfast in both children and adults.

It should be noted that this first food of the day is one of the most important to maintain energy.

One of the keys for the breakfast contribution to the body is that it must be varied, balanced and satisfying.

According to the foundation’s experts, “there is no breakfast ideal but there are a multitude of combinations that have to be adapted to personal, geographical and cultural needs and circumstances”.

Here we have some recommendations to balance the breakfast.

The specialists gave several recommendations so that the breakfast help you stay online:

You should avoid the foods that contain a lot of calories.

Verify that they do not have low nutritional intensity.

It is not recommended to eat foods that provide fat, sodium or sugar.

Add to breakfast vegetables, nuts, foods protein such as eggs, ham, salmon and legumes.

“Consume a breakfast healthy diet is related to higher daily nutrient intake, better adherence to nutritional recommendations, and better overall diet quality. ensures the Spanish Nutrition Foundation.

What happens if I don’t eat breakfast?

Studies have revealed that not eating the breakfast can develop obesity problems over time.

People can feel mood swings because if they don’t take the breakfast sugar levels are lowered and this influences the decrease in energy.

The Spanish Nutrition Foundation indicated that having breakfast can prevent cardiometabolic diseases.

Nutritionists recommended that this be a main meal in the diet of people.

Skipping breakfast can lead to heartburn episodes.

The endocrinologist Óscar Rosero, an expert in lifestyles, known on social networks as @endocrinorosero, also explains why it is not good to skip the breakfast.

who skip the breakfast are more likely to have elevated LDL. According to the Mayo Clinic, “and l cholesterol Low density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad,” carries cholesterol particles throughout the body. LDL cholesterol accumulates in the walls of the arteries, causing them to harden and narrow.

risk related to do not eat breakfast and type 2 diabetes mellitus, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, “It’s a disability in the way the body regulates and uses blood sugar for fuel.”

If you don’t eat the breakfast You have an 11% chance of being overweight.

