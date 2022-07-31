Healthy diet to beat the heat

Five life-saving nutrients against the heat

We must also take into account how certain nutrients can be useful to us on these dates. Alfonso Galán González, specialist anti-aging doctor at Neolife, summarizes what are, in his opinion, the infallible ones in summer:

-“The first natural lifesaver to cope with the suffocating heat is the taurine. It is a non-essential amino acid that increases the arrival time of fatigue, improves muscle power and post-exercise recovery. With antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and at a cognitive level, it simultaneously strengthens the immune system and is important for the electrolyte balance in our cells,” he says, adding that taurine can improve our cardiovascular profile with beneficial effects on blood pressure and cholesterol. What to eat to get it?Beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, octopus, nuts, beans, chickpeas and lentils, among others.You can also take supplements.

-The carnitine It is the second in the list of energizing elements, thanks to its work of transporting fats to the cellular mitochondria. “There they are burned for energy. Also in veal and pork, but also in low-calorie fish such as anchovies and sea bass and other light meats such as rabbit,” he points out.

-Meanwhile, another molecule, arginine, It helps increase blood flow so that more oxygen and nutrients reach the muscle. This nitric oxide precursor has a vasodilator effect and we can “eat” it in eggs, hazelnuts, almonds, peppers and in the star fruit of summer, watermelon.

-He also cites the importance of magnesium. Better known and present in numerous supplements, the expert points out that all the enzymes that are responsible for energy metabolism in our muscles depend on this mineral for their proper functioning and there is proven evidence of how its use improves physical performance, strength and endurance.

-Finally, the role of the vitamin D, which in summer is easily obtained by sunbathing, but which must be maintained at healthy levels throughout the year, since its organic functions are very relevant: it is involved, in terms of energy, in muscle function and its deficit has to do with the onset of chronic fatigue. Drinking milk we get vitamin D and also eating oily fish, such as salmon and tuna.

