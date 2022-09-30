“Healthy diet, weight control and physical activity reduce cholesterol levels”

What is LDL or “bad” cholesterol?

LDL or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol is part of a group of substances called lipoproteins that the body produces to transport cholesterol to cells. It is essential for the body, but it is known as “bad” cholesterol. because high levels can cause a buildup on the walls of the arteries known as atherosclerosis.

And the HDL or “good”?

HDL or high-density lipoprotein cholesterol is known as the “good” cholesterol because it helps remove other forms of cholesterol from the bloodstream. HDL picks up excess cholesterol in the blood and transports it to the liver, where it is broken down and eliminated from the body.

Why do I need a cholesterol test?

High values ​​of LDL cholesterol can cause atherosclerosis, affecting all the arteries of the body, mainly the heart and the brain, and can eventually cause a myocardial infarction or stroke. Cholesterol levels can be analyzed through a blood test whose frequency depends on age, risk factors and family history. The general recommendations are: in adults from the age of 20, every 5 years. Men ages 45 to 65 and women ages 55 to 65 should have it every one to two years.

What does a high cholesterol level mean in an analysis?

If your cholesterol test has shown that you have high cholesterol, it is likely that your LDL cholesterol is above the recommended level. To maintain a healthy heart we must have a total cholesterol level below 200 mg/dL, LDL cholesterol below 130 mg/dL and HDL cholesterol above 40 mg/dL.

Which can be the causes?

There are different factors that can cause an increase in cholesterol. A diet with saturated fat increases the level of cholesterol in the blood. The same happens with being overweight (it raises LDL levels and lowers HDL levels), with a lack of physical exercise or with smoking.

What about factors not associated with lifestyle habits?

There are also. As women and men age, their cholesterol levels rise, especially with menopause in women. On the other hand, our genes partly determine the amount of cholesterol that our body produces, to the point that there are diseases linked to our genes, such as familial hypercholesterolemia. The use of certain medications or suffering from conditions such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes or HIV can increase the levels of HDL cholesterol in the blood.

What risk do we run with a high cholesterol level?

Over time, the plaques attached to the vessels can grow and narrow their walls or even rupture, clogging the arteries. The most common location is the arteries of the heart or brain, which can cause angina pectoris or acute myocardial infarction, or a cerebrovascular accident.

Related news

What precautions can we take to avoid those high levels?

We must make changes in our lifestyle, eat a healthy and varied diet, control our weight and practice physical activity at least 30 minutes a day. If these changes are not enough, it is necessary to go to the doctor to prescribe medication. Some, such as statins, are very effective and achieve cholesterol reductions of between 20 and 65%.