Healthy Drinks: Hailey Bieber Shares Her Special Recipe for a High-Protein Smoothie
Ideal hailey bieber He has shown through his social networks that cooking is one of his favorite areas and he loves to enjoy food Healthy Even some minor cravings. However, he was encouraged to take this opportunity to share his Special Recipe to Make Delicious High Protein Smoothie and one is drink Delicious for any time of the day.
Singer Justin Bieber’s wife uploaded a short video on her official TikTok account to show the simple process followed while preparing this yummy. drink style of Healthy And have a great tasting drink that doesn’t require spending more than 5 minutes in the kitchen.
Protein Smoothie, hubby’s favourite, so easy and delicious”, the video clip’s description reads.
it’s tasty healthy drink Some red fruit and a small slice of banana are added to it for flavor, plus it is mixed with unsweetened vegetable milk and enjoyed for a delicious, totally refreshing consistency. To know what it is about, we share special recipe of the famous model to be able to excel it high protein smoothie In a few minutes.
- Raspberries to taste
- blueberries to taste
- 1 scoop of vanilla protein
- ½ slice of banana, medium
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ice to taste
Favorite Brand:
People of your choice.
Preparation
- Thoroughly washes and disinfects pieces of red fruit.
- Add crushed ice, red fruit, protein scoop (you can use your favorite brand or favorite flavor), banana and vegetable milk to taste in a blender glass, blend for a few seconds until you get a thorough Do not get uniform consistency. ,
- Serve in your favorite glass and enjoy a delicious high-protein smoothie, Hailey Bieber style.
nutritional information
- Calories: 198kcal
- Carbohydrates: 21 g
- Cholesterol: 0mg
- Protein: 10 grams
- Sugars: 1 g
- Fibers: 3G
- Sodium: 0mg
- total fat: 6 grams
- saturated fats: 0 grams