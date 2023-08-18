Healthy Drinks: Hailey Bieber Shares Her Special Recipe for a High-Protein Smoothie

Ideal hailey bieber He has shown through his social networks that cooking is one of his favorite areas and he loves to enjoy food Healthy Even some minor cravings. However, he was encouraged to take this opportunity to share his Special Recipe to Make Delicious High Protein Smoothie and one is drink Delicious for any time of the day.

Singer Justin Bieber’s wife uploaded a short video on her official TikTok account to show the simple process followed while preparing this yummy. drink style of Healthy And have a great tasting drink that doesn’t require spending more than 5 minutes in the kitchen.

Protein Smoothie, hubby’s favourite, so easy and delicious”, the video clip’s description reads.

it’s tasty healthy drink Some red fruit and a small slice of banana are added to it for flavor, plus it is mixed with unsweetened vegetable milk and enjoyed for a delicious, totally refreshing consistency. To know what it is about, we share special recipe of the famous model to be able to excel it high protein smoothie In a few minutes.

photo: tiktok screenshot @haileybieber