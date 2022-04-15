Healthy eating and exercise, keys to prevent diabetes | Videos | Univision 45 Houston KXLN

read transcript

karina: april is the month of
fight diabetes. and
disease that affects
million people in the
it is important to know more about
this disease and strategies
to counter it. us
we connect with doctor amelia
Everest
by legacy community gel.
thank you very much for being
with us. I would like to start
asking what causes the
diabetes
and how does it affect the
doctor amelia: thank you
have not me here.
for having me here
diabetes is a disease
there are many risks
cause diabetes. including
stuff
over which we have control
like our food
and physical activity.
and another about which
we have control as
diabetes is a disease
conical,
it means that it lasts many
many years. lifetime.
but it can be controlled.
control sugar can
prevent complications of
this sickness.
such as problems with
and in the feet, infections, etc.
karina: something important
mention is
that diabetes can affect
to anyone and even
in children are recorded
diabetes cases.
doctor amelia: true. every time
we see more cases of diabetes
type two emerging in our
very young populations. the
diabetes
It can
develop from
a very young age
and become
prediabetes when the body already
goes to
diabetes by i.
karina: if you already suffer
diabetes,
you can reverse what we
help prevent it?
doctor amelia: there are many
forms of this control for the
sugar.
this includes medications
prescribed by doctors,
but also very
important as nutrition
to avoid sugary drinks
such as
juices
sweets, soft drinks
healthy,
fresh, whole foods not so
processed.
also
physical activity
let it be something
enjoy and be social
of almost every day. yes it
one can control the
diabetes
so that you don't control the
patient.
karina: prevention is what
best.
go out to the parks with
children daily,
involve them in the process of
purchase of meals with fruits and
vegetables
liking them is going to help