Healthy eating for mental well-being

We have always believed that the consumption of foods rich in sugars and fats in times of depression, stress or anxiety helped improve our mood due to the atavistic instinct of reward. However, today there are also theories that relate these foods to the cause of states of anxiety or depression.

Is it our state of mind that influences what we eat or is that feeling of ‘down’ due to what we eat?

Nutritionists claim that there is no diet that cures depression or anxiety, but it does seem that a healthy eating pattern could ease your symptoms. The regular consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, fermented dairy products, eggs and fish has been gaining importance due to its virtues in reducing the symptoms of depression and discouragement.

Although the consumption of dark chocolate has traditionally been attributed with the ability to improve mood, there is no solid evidence to support this practice, although some studies associate its consumption with the activation of certain brain nuclei responsible for pleasure. There is also no evidence that tryptophan supplements or a high intake of foods rich in this amino acid, a precursor of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with well-being that is found in a wide variety of foods ranging from legumes, to fruits, whole grains and their derivatives, fish, legumes or nuts.

Following a healthy diet is associated with better health and general well-being, although experts point out that there is no specific diet for mental healthbut recommendations that could prevent anxiety or depression, such as following the Mediterranean diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, and engaging in physical activity.