Healthy Eating: Four Containers That Make Your Food Tasty And Rich In Nutrients

While food replenishes our reserves, the container in which it is cooked and served is also important. According to Radhika Iyer, entrepreneur and founder of the Raa Foundation and Anahata Organic, yogini, mountaineer and philanthropist, all foods have energy, which is why they are called ‘prana’, which means ‘life-giving force’.

“The material of your container affects how quickly your food cooks, how it tastes, and how healthy it is once it’s on your plate,” he says, adding that the two types of containers to avoid cooking with are aluminum and copper. .

Go ahead and list the containers that are beneficial for cooking; keep reading

1. Clay pots

“In the history of Indian cooking, clay pots have been known to be used, not only as a container, but also as a way to enhance the flavor of food. They are safe and toxin-free, and they bring an earthy touch to your food that is second to none,” says Radhika.

Foods cooked in clay pots are:

– High in magnesium, iron and calcium.

– It is necessary to use a minimum amount of oil when cooking in a crock pot. This is instantly good for your health.

– They are friendly to the environment.

– Maintain the nutritional value of food. Clay pots allow heat to circulate through the food and this helps retain nutrition.

– Adds nutrition to your food as clay pots contain iron, calcium, magnesium and phosphorous.

Ideal for cooking curries and subzis. Biryani tastes amazing in clay pots, she says.

2. Stone mortars

They are used to grind raw ingredients and usually make pastes. “This amazing container adds so much more flavor to food than a blender,” he says, recommending granite and pestle mortars, as they “give a rich, earthy flavor, making food taste like it’s been plucked from the garden and cooked”. Like clay pots, the mortar and pestle preserve the prana in the food and keep it rich in nutrients. Some things you can do are tomato chutney, crushed garlic and onion paste etc.

Some things you can make in a stone mortar are tomato chutney, crushed onion and garlic paste, etc. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Stainless steel

Steel is a very common and low risk metal. Take care to select good quality steel for your home as it can be mixed and coated with other materials. Steel allows you to really savor the ingredients in your food as it is quite neutral and hygienic during cooking.

– It is very resistant and lasts a long time.

– It is not reactive to many foods and offers a clean taste.

– It is easy to clean and store.

– It does not have any health risk as long as it is kept hygienically and good quality steel is used.

4. Iron

The griddle is ideal for cooking various types of dishes. Some benefits are:

– Iron provides a uniform cooking temperature due to its heaviness; Due to its weight and composition, iron can retain heat longer than other containers.

– Iron improves with age. The cooking surface becomes smoother.

– Iron pans infuse your food with iron. Our body needs iron and this is an easy and highly effective way to get it.

– Oil takes on more flavor and seasoning in iron pans as it can seep to the surface and continually improve seasoning.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!