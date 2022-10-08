Healthy Eating Index may reduce disease risk, Harvard says

The hereditary diseases They are usually common in a certain number of people, but not in all cases should they occur or suffer from them simply because these cases have previously occurred. People should know that despite having a family history of various conditions, in the end you will depend a lot on yourself to avoid them as much as possible.

The experts They have also highlighted that there is a big difference between hereditary, congenital and genetic diseases, so we are going to explain this situation in a little more detail.

1. Genetics: Consequence of the alteration of one or several genes. They may or may not be hereditary.

2. Hereditary: Usually all these are of genetic origin, in a much more explained term, they usually appear as a consequence of the alteration of one or several genes and are usually transmitted from generation to generation. It is not necessary to manifest symptoms from birth.

3. Congenital: These can be hereditary, on some occasions, and the symptoms are present from birth.

Precisely for this reason, a detailed study has been carried out, mainly because many people have commented that they prefer to avoid suffering from it and that one of the best options is to do it through a healthy diet. But why should it be a healthy diet? According to Health Harvard the combination of different foods could help reduce the risks of many chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Through the investigations of Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health have created the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) as a food alternative, which is responsible for assigning ratings to foods and nutrients predictive of chronic diseases.

Qualify

The AHEI rates your diet by assigning a score of 0 (lack of compliance) to 110 (perfect compliance), but all this will depend on how often the food is consumed, and how healthy or unhealthy it is. In an example, if people do not include vegetables in their diets, then their diet will be classified as 0, unlike those who consume at least 5 or more daily servings, they would have a 10. Of course, in case of adding beverages sugary or fruit juices, the score will be reversed.

In a study published by Journal of Nutrition included 71,495 women and 41,029 men, in which it was found that people with the highest score in AHEI they had a 19% less risk of chronic diseases, included a 31% lower risk of coronary heart disease and a 33% lower risk of diabetes, compared to people who came out with a low score.

It has also been noted that separate research among men and women has shown that those who obtain higher AHEI score performs better in activities such as climbing stairs, lifting grocery bags, walking a mile, or participating in moderate or vigorous activity, compared to those with the lowest scores.

In a overall study a wide range of variation was observed between nations, undermining the quality of their diet and predicted that improving current diets, it will help prevent millions of deaths from cancer, coronary artery disease, stroke, respiratory disease, kidney disease, diabetes and Digestive diseases.

How can I rate my diet with the AHEI?

Although it seems a bit complex, the Director of the Department of Nutrition from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Kathy McManus, affiliated with Harvardassured that it helps a lot to incorporate more healthy foods with AHEI in your diet by having the best options such as:

1. Vegetables: Consume at least 4 servings a day and add green leafy vegetables, which can be ideal to help reduce the risks of diabetes. Skip fries and fries.

2. Fruit: Consume at least 4 servings at least 4 servings a day, 1 to protect against cardiovascular conditions and some types of cancer. Avoid fruit juices, because it can prevent the increase in diabetes.

3. Whole grains: Consume at least 5 or 6 servings a day to prevent cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and colorectal cancer. Cut down on refined grains because they are associated with increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and potentially chronic disease.

4. Nuts, legumes and vegetable protein (tofu): Consume at least 1 daily serving of protein in a healthy source of adding nutrients to your diet. It will also help protect against diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

5. Fish: Add fish to weekly meal plan can give your body a dose of healthy fatty acids, helping reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

6. Healthy fats: You may add healthy unsaturated fats to reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Some options are: olive oil, canola oil, peanut oil, or safflower oil.