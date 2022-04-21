Healthy Eating: Simple Dietary Tips to Lower Cholesterol

“Cholesterol (a waxy substance that begins to cover the arteries and pathways of the body) is very necessary for the body, since the cells, membranes and nerves are made of it. But in many cases it can tip over and cause heart disease and other problems,” macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Saberwal he said in an Instagram post.

While high levels of “good” HDL cholesterol are beneficial, too much “bad” LDL cholesterol can lead to heart disease. If you’ve recently been diagnosed with bad cholesterol, it’s important to make certain lifestyle changes, starting at your diet.

plant-based diet includes vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and whole grains, which are naturally rich in components such as soluble fiber, soy protein, and plant sterols, and are often recommended to maintain cholesterol levels.

Sabherwal Suggested Dietary Adjustments:

*Increases magnesium (acts like a statin, preventing more from accumulating)

*Drink green tea (reduce LDL cholesterol)

*Eat more fiber from whole grains (soluble fiber). “That’s why you hear a lot of people recommend psyllium husk for lowering cholesterol,” Sabherwal said.

*Add vitamin K2 (lowers serum cholesterol)

* Adding coconut oil (cold pressed) balances the ratio of LDL to HDL

*Add garlic (reduces total cholesterol)

*Add chia or flax seeds or fish oils (increases omegas)

*Stay away from trans fats, processed foods, sugar, tobacco, and excess alcohol.

